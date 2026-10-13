Trump Rejects Claims China, Russia Are Backing Iran in War
(MENAFN) Donald Trump dismissed suspicions Monday that China and Russia are helping Iran, insisting both powers have too much at stake to risk it.
Asked about reports that Beijing and Moscow are assisting Tehran, the US president posted on Truth Social: “If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all.”
“They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!” he added.
The comments echo a July Truth Social post in which Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him at their May meeting in China that Beijing would not “under any circumstances” sell weapons to Iran, including through Chinese firms. Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, also pledged not to sell weapons to Iran. Trump warned at the time that if either country got involved, “it would be very bad for them.”
Washington has nonetheless taken action. In May, the administration imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies accused of supporting Iran’s military procurement network and supplying satellite imagery that allegedly helped Tehran target US forces. Beijing rejects the accusations that Chinese entities aided Iran’s military.
The backdrop is a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, signed in June after Pakistani and Qatari mediation, has since stalled over disagreements, including navigation rights in the strait.
Asked about reports that Beijing and Moscow are assisting Tehran, the US president posted on Truth Social: “If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all.”
“They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!” he added.
The comments echo a July Truth Social post in which Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him at their May meeting in China that Beijing would not “under any circumstances” sell weapons to Iran, including through Chinese firms. Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, also pledged not to sell weapons to Iran. Trump warned at the time that if either country got involved, “it would be very bad for them.”
Washington has nonetheless taken action. In May, the administration imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies accused of supporting Iran’s military procurement network and supplying satellite imagery that allegedly helped Tehran target US forces. Beijing rejects the accusations that Chinese entities aided Iran’s military.
The backdrop is a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, signed in June after Pakistani and Qatari mediation, has since stalled over disagreements, including navigation rights in the strait.
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