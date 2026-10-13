South Korea’s Lee Rejects Kowtowing Diplomacy Amid US Intel Rift
(MENAFN) Lee Jae Myung, South Korea’s president, drew a firm line on foreign policy Tuesday, ruling out “submissive” diplomacy and insisting that national interests come first, even as Seoul keeps its vital alliance with the United States.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting, Lee said the country must pair pragmatic diplomacy with the defense of its dignity, South Korea’s national news agency reported.
“Diplomacy should be pursued in a way that always upholds South Korea’s dignity and safeguards its national interests,” Lee said, rejecting any “submissive or kowtowing stance.”
“The guiding principle of South Korea’s diplomacy is pragmatism. The most important thing for South Korea is its national interests,” he added.
Lee called the US alliance “very important” and the foundation of South Korea’s foreign policy. Still, he conceded that friction between allies is unavoidable and should be handled through sustained dialogue and coordination.
“Differences should be continuously debated, raised and coordinated,” he said, urging that disputes be held to a manageable level.
The remarks come as tensions simmer over Washington’s limits on sharing intelligence about North Korean nuclear facilities. The dispute traces back to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who publicly named Kusong as a suspected uranium enrichment site. Washington reportedly viewed the disclosure as sensitive, while Seoul countered that the information was already publicly available.
South Korean intelligence officials have insisted that wider security cooperation with Washington remains intact.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting, Lee said the country must pair pragmatic diplomacy with the defense of its dignity, South Korea’s national news agency reported.
“Diplomacy should be pursued in a way that always upholds South Korea’s dignity and safeguards its national interests,” Lee said, rejecting any “submissive or kowtowing stance.”
“The guiding principle of South Korea’s diplomacy is pragmatism. The most important thing for South Korea is its national interests,” he added.
Lee called the US alliance “very important” and the foundation of South Korea’s foreign policy. Still, he conceded that friction between allies is unavoidable and should be handled through sustained dialogue and coordination.
“Differences should be continuously debated, raised and coordinated,” he said, urging that disputes be held to a manageable level.
The remarks come as tensions simmer over Washington’s limits on sharing intelligence about North Korean nuclear facilities. The dispute traces back to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who publicly named Kusong as a suspected uranium enrichment site. Washington reportedly viewed the disclosure as sensitive, while Seoul countered that the information was already publicly available.
South Korean intelligence officials have insisted that wider security cooperation with Washington remains intact.
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