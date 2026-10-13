Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

President Ilham Aliyev Held One-On-One Meeting With President Of Laos (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-13 03:16:22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.

Will be updated









MENAFN13102026000187011040ID1111798834


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search