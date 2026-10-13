Azerbaijan, China Expand Agricultural Technology Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Discussions were held regarding the development of scientific-technological cooperation in agriculture between Azerbaijan and China, the application of modern agricultural technologies, and the expansion of opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products to the Chinese market.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, on his X account.

"During my official visit to China, we met with representatives of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd. (DBN), a company specializing in high-tech solutions and innovations in the agricultural sector. The meeting focused on the prospects of establishing and developing scientific-technological cooperation between DBN and the Agrarian Research and Development Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan. We also explored opportunities for conducting joint scientific research in areas such as animal health, vaccine development and application, arid-land farming, the implementation of modern agricultural technologies, and other strategic sectors of agriculture," the post noted.

On October 12, during Mammadov's visit to China, an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture was signed between the two countries.

In the relevant post on the X account, the minister noted that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Zhang Zhu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, aimed at expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

“The memorandum covers areas such as expanding trade relations and increasing mutual trade turnover between the two countries, promoting mutual investment opportunities in agriculture, and fostering cooperation among business entities. The document also addresses the establishment of a platform for scientific research cooperation, the exchange of research findings, and the sharing of experience regarding the digitalization of agriculture.

During the meeting, we paid special attention to expanding opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products to the Chinese market. We expressed our interest in exploring export prospects for products such as cotton, olive oil, wine, hazelnuts, almonds, poultry, and aquaculture products, as well as in strengthening cooperation in this regard. In addition, we emphasized the importance of studying China's programs for rural development and revitalization, as well as the experience and achievements it has gained in the field of land management.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding will significantly enhance agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, expand trade and investment opportunities, and strengthen the exchange of innovative technologies in the agricultural sector,” the post pointed out.