Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation To The Presentation Of Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hexagon Purus ASA's third quarter results 2026 will be released on 20 October 2026, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Salman Alam (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via .

The presentation will be held in English and will be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | ...

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act