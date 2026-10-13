Advantest To Highlight Latest Test Solutions At International Test Conference 2026 In San Antonio, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its leading-edge IC test solutions at the 2026 International Test Conference, which will be held from Oct. 11-16 at the Grand Hyatt Regency Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and more. Advantest is a proud Platinum sponsor of this year's event.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest's product showcase will be located at booth #700, featuring the company's comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address current industry challenges, including:



SiConic®, Advantest's unified and scalable engineering ecosystem, empowers DFT teams to accelerate pattern validation, streamline debug workflows, and improve test-content continuity from early engineering through V93000 production environments.

Advantest's System-Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed I/O interfaces with a wide range of Active Thermal Control options.

The V93000 EXA Scale SoC Test System, which offers a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient test platform that addresses industry challenges and tests sophisticated applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-performance compute (HPC), Power Management ICs (PMICs), RF Devices, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more.

SmarTest 8 software suite for the V93000 platform, featuring AI-enabled tools for test program development, enhancing engineering productivity, streamlining workflows and accelerating time-to-market. VelocityTM, a best-in-class solution for design-to-test automation that is specifically designed for Advantest's V93000 SoC test platform to enable massive, parallel processing for streaming design files directly into Advantest testers, enabling faster validation and deployment.



Presentations

In addition to its product display, Advantest will also participate in this year's technical program. John Carulli will moderate“Test Flow Optimization End-to-End for 3D Advanced Packaging” and participate as a panelist in "Test Analytics: Why Is Industry Adoption Still Lagging When Product Complexity, Quality Requirements, and Field Reliability Risks Are Increasing So Rapidly?” which is moderated by Ira Leventhal. Additionally, Davette Berry will give a presentation,“Leading the Future of Semiconductor Test - How Advantest is Solving the Industry's Hardest Problems - from Supply Chain to Silicon,” on Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

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