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Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading


Date: 2026-10-13 03:15:42

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
13-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 13 October 2026:
Roundhouse AI LTD
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: ETHL
ISIN: SGXZ84721265
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:... Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2412572 13-Oct-2026

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EQS Group

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