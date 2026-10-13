SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

SUSS Expands Innovation Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Ignite Next

13.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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SUSS Expands Innovation Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Ignite Next

Access to European start-up platform and leading deep-tech innovators

SUSS joins the platform as its semiconductor equipment and process technology partner Early exposure to next-generation semiconductor technologies and strategic growth opportunities beyond the Ambition 2030 horizon Garching, Germany, October 13, 2026 – SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Ignite Next, a European deep-tech platform that connects industry leaders, startups, investors and research institutions to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies. The program focuses on turning early-stage deep-tech ventures into globally competitive scale-ups. Its independent structure enables close collaboration between technology companies and founders, with a focus on IP-intensive innovations in fields such as semiconductors, physical AI and advanced computing. Ignite Next works with leading technology companies – including Infineon, Intel, and Synopsys – to connect startups with world-class technical and business expertise, turning breakthrough innovation into breakout success.

Bridging Industry Leadership and Emerging Innovation

Innovation at SUSS is driven by close collaboration with customers, research partners and the company's global R&D organization. Ignite Next expands this foundation by connecting SUSS with leading technology companies as well as a broad network of deep-tech startups and entrepreneurs. As the semiconductor equipment partner, SUSS contributes its manufacturing and process expertise while gaining early visibility into developments that may shape future semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging requirements. This additional perspective supports the early identification of evolving customer needs, new application areas, and strategic growth opportunities.

Strengthening Long-Term Growth Perspectives

"Our customers, research partners and R&D teams remain at the core of our innovation strategy," said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. "Ignite Next complements this foundation by connecting us with leading startups, technology companies and investors. As the ecosystem's semiconductor equipment partner, we gain exposure to emerging developments beyond our traditional networks, enabling us to anticipate future market requirements, evaluate new application fields and strengthen our long-term strategic positioning." As part of the collaboration, SUSS will participate in technology scouting, startup evaluations, expert exchanges and innovation programs across the Ignite Next ecosystem. These activities create opportunities to assess future collaborations, explore new areas of application, and evaluate emerging business opportunities aligned with SUSS' long-term objectives. At the same time, SUSS will contribute its expertise in semiconductor manufacturing and process engineering, supporting the industrialization and commercialization of promising new solutions. "Every breakthrough innovation starts as an idea in a founder's lab,“ said Markus Bohl, Co-Founder and CEO of Ignite Next, "but it only changes the world once it can be built at scale. Ignite Next – as the scale-up program of the boOst Startup Factory – brings founders, technology leaders and investors together in one network, from chip design to manufacturing. SUSS helps our founders make the leap from lab to fab, and in return gains a front-row seat to the technologies that will shape the industry's next decade. Together, we turn Europe's boldest ideas into the silicon the world will run on.“ By establishing a structured connection to the global deep-tech ecosystem, SUSS is creating additional strategic optionality beyond its current growth roadmap. The partnership broadens the company's perspective on future market developments and strengthens its ability to identify opportunities that may become relevant beyond 2030.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: ...

Tel.: +49 160 94989008

About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A1K0235) and is part of the TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit .

About Ignite Next

Ignite Next is Europe's scale-up program for deep tech innovation, founded by the former Intel Ignite leadership team and now independently operated. The program accelerates early-stage, high-impact startups developing breakthrough technologies in semiconductors, physical AI, advanced computing, and other frontier domains. Non-dilutive and founder-first, Ignite Next works with leading technology companies-including Infineon, Intel, and Synopsys-to connect startups with world-class technical and business expertise, turning breakthrough innovation into breakout success. The program is headquartered in Dresden, Germany, at the heart of Silicon Saxony.

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