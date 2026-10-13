TCL / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

TCL Showcases 5G AI CPE X5 at Network X 2026, Bringing Comprehensive AI-Powered Optimization to Home Broadband

13.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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VIENNA, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, showcases its flagship 5G AI CPE X5 at Network X 2026. Positioned as a comprehensive agentic AI 5G CPE, X5 features natural-language interaction, AI network optimization, application-aware QoS, proactive diagnosis and self-recovery, and an extensible AI service platform-making connectivity more reliable and effortless for households while helping reduce operators' O&M workload. The X5 is designed for homes and small businesses seeking a premium broadband experience, from remote work and gaming to smart-home connectivity. Recently, it was named a 2026 IFA Innovation Award Honoree.



An AI Agent That Turns User Intent into Action The X5's unified agentic architecture enables its AI agent to interpret user intent and coordinate sensing, decision-making, execution and recovery. Instead of navigating individual settings, users can express a desired outcome. For supported tasks, the agent can coordinate network checks, traffic prioritization, mode switching and compatible-device control. For example, a user could ask the X5 to optimize the network for a gaming session, and the agent can adjust supported settings based on network conditions. Specialized AI Engines for Adaptive 5G and Wi-Fi Connectivity The X5 applies specialized AI engines across the connectivity path, from 5G reception to indoor Wi-Fi coverage. For cellular connectivity, AI analyzes signal quality to help select the antenna configuration for better reception. Its 8Rx architecture combines four directional C-band antennas with up to 13 dBi gain and four omnidirectional C-band antennas, delivering up to 51% higher downlink throughput than a 4Rx design in lab testing. Supporting 3GPP Release 18, X5 offers a theoretical peak downlink rate of 7.01 Gbps. For indoor Wi-Fi, AI-assisted signal-path selection, together with congestion detection and channel adjustment, helps maintain fast, stable connectivity. Proactive Network Self-Care, from Diagnosis to Recovery X5 monitors Wi-Fi, LAN, cellular connectivity and system operation through a closed-loop process: detecting conditions, diagnosing supported issues, performing recovery actions, verifying results and recording outcomes. Supported recovery scenarios include certain congestion conditions, module anomalies, resource overload and parameter drift. Network health reports provide visibility for users and support teams. Where integration is enabled, cloud management and operator systems link local diagnostics with further assistance. Smarter Traffic, Power and Access Management Local AI QoS recognizes supported gaming, streaming and video-call traffic, prioritizing selected latency-sensitive flows when applications share the connection. Adaptive power management adjusts power modes based on usage scenarios and application traffic. Device identification helps users spot unfamiliar devices, while AI-assisted traffic analysis can identify certain unusual access patterns. Parental controls and guest-access settings offer additional household management options. Beyond Connectivity: A New Connected-Living AI Hub TCL presents a broader vision for the X5 as a connected-living AI hub, bringing together on-device computing, a unified AI OS and a Home Computing Center. The envisioned architecture aims to support local multi-agent scheduling and offline execution of supported tasks, with an emphasis on user control over personal data. Integrated model and skill stores, alongside a unified runtime, are envisioned to support capability expansion and developer deployment. Operators could explore customized AI agents and service packages, with selected capabilities extending to compatible NAS devices, AI cameras and mesh networking equipment. Beyond the X5, TCL showcases the prplWare-certified TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G FWA CPE, Wi-Fi 8 CPEs and routers, kids' smartwatches, and TCL Tbot, a smart desktop companion designed to extend the kids' smartwatch experience. Across its connectivity portfolio, TCL is exploring AI, next-generation Wi-Fi, 5G and 5G-A technologies to help operators develop more adaptive and user-friendly connectivity services.



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