Mintos Marketplace AS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Mintos launches commission-free stock investing, starting from €1

13.10.2026 / 08:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform, is launching commission-free stock investing. The new offering gives investors access to more than 4,000 of the most traded US, European and global stocks from €1, making Mintos the only platform in Europe where retail investors can hold ETFs, stocks, bonds, loans, real estate, crypto ETPs, and Smart Cash in a single account.



Retail participation in stock markets is growing across Europe. Almost one in ten adults in the EU, or 35 million people, bought or sold shares between 2022 and 2025, according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). In Germany, 14.1 million people held shares, equity funds or ETFs in 2025, up two million from the previous year, according to Deutsches Aktieninstitut. In Spain, households held 16.7% of shares in Spanish listed companies in 2025, their highest share in four years, according to BME. Investing in stocks without commission Mintos offers stock investing without order fees or custody charges. No subscription tiers or paid plans are required to access the offering. On Mintos, US stocks trade in euros with no currency conversion or FX charges. Investors can start from €1 through fractional shares, regardless of the stock's price. "Fees can make it harder for people to get started with stocks, especially when they're investing smaller amounts, and we want to remove that barrier," said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. "But pricing is only part of the picture. Mintos is now the only place in Europe where you can hold stocks alongside ETFs, bonds, loans, real estate, crypto ETPs and Smart Cash - all in one account. For investors who want to build and manage a genuinely diversified portfolio, that is a meaningful step forward." Flexible ways to invest Mintos gives investors the choice of how they manage their stock investments. Through manual investing, they can buy and sell available stocks themselves, retaining control over individual investment decisions. Investment plans let them choose a stock, investment amount, and frequency, with contributions invested automatically on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly schedule; multiple plans can run simultaneously. A selection of widely traded companies Rather than competing on breadth alone, the selection is built around widely traded names investors are most likely to look for - spanning technology and semiconductors, financials, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy, and mining and materials. Stocks are priced in euros at live market prices, with orders sent for execution straight away during market hours. The catalogue will grow over time. Sources: European Securities and Markets Authority, TRV Risk Monitor No. 2, 2026, September 2026 Deutsches Aktieninstitut, Shareholder numbers 2025: share investments continue to gain momentum, January 2026 BME, Annual Report on the Ownership of Listed Spanish Shares, September 2026 Marketing communication. Mintos charges no order, custody, or FX fees on stock investing. Each ETF carries its own annual fee (Total Expense Ratio) charged by the ETF provider, built into the ETF price. Learn more. Capital at risk; the value of your investments can go down as well as up. Stocks of non-euro companies are exposed to currency risk, even when priced in euros. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.



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