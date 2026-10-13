Rahul Gandhi, His Followers Should Not Insult Food While Protesting: NDMC Chairman

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) After protestors of the INDIA Bloc allegedly left behind food waste on Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal carried out a cleanliness drive and said on Tuesday that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi and his followers should not insult the 'roti' and the farmer who grew it, while protesting on the roads.

While sweeping the road, he claimed, "This is the trash produced by the Congress. They should understand that while protesting, one should also clean up after themselves. They have made a mess outside the Nepal Embassy and the Iran Embassy.”

The New Delhi Municipal Council Chairman initiated a cleanliness drive near Mandi House on Tuesday after the INDIA Bloc protest march, where he was seen cleaning the road with a broomstick and collecting piles of garbage with NDMC workers.

"Friends, I have this roti in my hand," he said.

He showed a piece of bread that was thrown in the garbage and alleged, "They have thrown out bread packets. They have insulted food packets that could have fed someone. While cleaning the area, I found thousands of rotis lying in the garbage. This is an insult to the farmer who grows the grain and to the person who prepares the roti.”

“One person rolls it out, another cooks it, and a third person plays with the food of the poor. That third person is Rahul Gandhi, who is playing with the food of the poor," he claimed.

Chahal further said that all the people who came to Barakhamba Road were troubled by this behaviour, including the ones who were cleaning the place, the foreign delegates, and the parents of the children who come to study in the nearby schools.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, Rahul Gandhi and the CJP have made it a daily agenda to hassle and create inconvenience for the people of New Delhi. This is not a case of vote theft. The public has rejected these people. They are taking to the streets to save their lost political ground,” Chahal claimed.

“When they win elections in Tamil Nadu or Telangana, they do not raise the issue of SIR,” he said.

"But when they lose elections and the public rejects them, choosing to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda and the vision of a developed India, they take to the streets," he said.

He alleged that all the people were getting troubled due to their political 'stunts'.