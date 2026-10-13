'Palmer Is A Beast': Pedro Backs Chelsea Teammate, Praises Alonso's Winning Mentality

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has praised manager Xabi Alonso's approach and highlighted Cole Palmer's attacking influence ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton on October 17, with the London club looking to strengthen their position in the top six.

Pedro, who leads Chelsea's scoring charts with five goals, also credited midfielder Moises Caicedo for providing the defensive security that allows the team's attackers to push forward.

Speaking about Palmer's qualities, Pedro described the England international as a complete footballer capable of influencing games in multiple ways.

“Cole Palmer is a beast, he can score, he can pass. He can score from free kicks. He can do everything. He's a complete player and that's what makes him special. He scored amazing goals in our matches against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. I don't know how he did it but that's just Cole Palmer things and that's why everyone says he's a special player,” Pedro told JioStar.

Pedro also explained how Chelsea's attacking trio combines to create opportunities, outlining his responsibilities alongside Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

“My role in the front three is pretty simple. Whenever I see Palmer, I always try to get the ball to his feet, and he always manages to put it past the goalkeeper. For Morgan Rogers, I try to play the ball into space, to put him in 1v1 situations. Once he beats the defender, he passes the ball to me and my job is just to make the runs. If I do that, they will find me, and then it's up to me to put the ball in the back of the net,” he added.

The Brazilian also pointed to Alonso's communication and determination to win as important factors behind the team's approach this season, saying the manager understands players' perspectives because of his own playing career.“Our gaffer Xabi Alonso is very open with us because he used to play football so, he understands our mind. The first meeting we had with him was like he's very passionate. He wants to win every game possible. So, it's very good for us because we are thinking in the same way.”

Chelsea's collective contribution in attack has also been central to their scoring output, according to Pedro, who stressed that goals are not dependent on individual players.

“Everyone in the team wants to score goals and Xabi always tells us it doesn't matter what happens, you just need to be focused and be connected to the game and you're going to score. That's why we have scored many goals this season from the beginning because in the front three, you can create a lot of chances and if you create a lot, you're going to score a lot of goals as well. For us, it is not just about one player. Cole, Morgan, and I all chip in, but the midfielders and defenders also help with goals from set pieces. That makes us hard to defend against because the threat can come from anywhere. As long as we keep creating chances, I am sure the goals will keep coming,” Pedro stated.

While the forwards have attracted attention for their contributions in the final third, Pedro reserved particular praise for Caicedo's work in midfield, highlighting the Ecuadorian's ability to recover possession and protect the defence.

“Moises, for me, he's the best in his position in the world. He's a machine. He covers so much ground in midfield and wins the ball back so many times. That gives the rest of us the freedom to go forward and attack. When he is playing, we feel more secure as a team because we know he is there to protect the back four. So that's why he's very important for us,” he said.