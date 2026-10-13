King Abdullah II Lands in Australia for First Visit in 10 Years
(MENAFN) King Abdullah II of Jordan touched down in Australia on Tuesday, opening a two-day official visit, his first in a decade, that centers on defense, regional security and trade.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to welcome the monarch in Canberra, according to Jordan’s state news agency. The king’s schedule also includes talks with Governor-General Sam Mostyn and senior government and parliamentary figures.
Defense and cultural engagements will round out the program, the Australian Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday.
“In a time of increasing uncertainty around the world, ongoing defense and security cooperation between Australia and Jordan is essential as regional security partners,” Albanese said.
Beyond security, both governments aim to deepen collaboration on humanitarian aid, counterterrorism, energy and environmental policy.
Diplomatic ties between the two nations date to 1975, and they marked 50 years of relations last year. Both belong to the international coalition fighting ISIS (Daesh) and the Jordan-led Aqaba Process, a security cooperation initiative, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.
Two-way trade in goods and services reached A$348.7 million ($242 million) in 2024-25, the Australian Embassy in Amman reported. Australian exports accounted for A$217.2 million of that total, with imports making up A$131.5 million. Meat and fertilizers rank among the main products exchanged.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to welcome the monarch in Canberra, according to Jordan’s state news agency. The king’s schedule also includes talks with Governor-General Sam Mostyn and senior government and parliamentary figures.
Defense and cultural engagements will round out the program, the Australian Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday.
“In a time of increasing uncertainty around the world, ongoing defense and security cooperation between Australia and Jordan is essential as regional security partners,” Albanese said.
Beyond security, both governments aim to deepen collaboration on humanitarian aid, counterterrorism, energy and environmental policy.
Diplomatic ties between the two nations date to 1975, and they marked 50 years of relations last year. Both belong to the international coalition fighting ISIS (Daesh) and the Jordan-led Aqaba Process, a security cooperation initiative, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.
Two-way trade in goods and services reached A$348.7 million ($242 million) in 2024-25, the Australian Embassy in Amman reported. Australian exports accounted for A$217.2 million of that total, with imports making up A$131.5 million. Meat and fertilizers rank among the main products exchanged.
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