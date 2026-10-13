MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edge Total Intelligence Announces CEO Letter to Shareholders: Growth Momentum and the Demand Curve Behind 500 Critical Loops

October 13, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company") today published a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Jason Nichols that sets out, in one place, the strategy the Company adopted in 2025 and has since sharpened with its Board of Directors - including the Company's original founders, Lotus Domaine, who rejoined the Board following the Annual General Meeting - what edgeTI is and is not, what its recent results show, how its balance sheet is being reset, and where its platform is resonating with prospects.

Key highlights

Growth is already measurable. Q2 2026 revenue of $1.96 million, up 380% year over year and 16% quarter over quarter; first-half revenue of $3.65 million, up 211%; gross margin up 19% year over year. U.S. segment revenue grew 135% in the quarter. Independent validation is accumulating. Recognized in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Managing Operational Technology, 2026; selected as one of 10 finalists and awarded third place in the ATI Horizons' Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo; US$1.2 million of Austal USA contracts the Company believes is placing edgeCoreTM at the center of the U.S. Navy's additive-manufacturing supply chain. One strategy, one countable goal. edgeTI is a defense-technology company that aims to reduce the consequences of inaction and poor decisions across military branches, joint forces, alliances and the industrial base behind them. Our goal is to be engaged in 500 critical loops by 2030. A defined balance-sheet path. Approximately US$2.9 million in debt payments have been deferred to 2027 with convertible options that are compatible with the 2025 convertible debentures that convert and settle after a U.S. listing. A demand curve that compounds. The Austal technology transfer - application logic, process workflows and data ontology - is live inside Austal USA's Digital SEA supplier exchange and the U.S. Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Those contracts are the entry point, not the ceiling: every loop we stand up lowers the cost of the next one. Continued Insider Ownership. Private equity firm Lotus Domaine LLC, which led the late-2021 RTO, maintains a strong presence on the board with over 23 million shares on an as-converted basis. Total insider ownership remains robust at 38.9%, tightly aligning management's interests with those of public shareholders.

The CEO letter is hosted on the Company's website and may be read online at:

Today's CEO letter follows the Company's news releases on: shareholder approvals received at the Annual General Meeting on September 25, 2026; modification of the Salem debt and warrant and the three related-party notes and impairment of the Austal assets on October 2, 2026; and the subsequent amendment and restatement Q2 Financials and MD&A on October 9, 2026.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (edgeTI) is a defense-technology company focused on actively mitigating the consequences of inaction and poor decisions in critical operations. Its edgeCoreTM platform reaches data where it already lives, without moving it or taking custody of it, reshaping the data into governed operational context. It then coordinates the people, systems and AI models acting in context - arbitrating, bounding, monitoring and recording every decision on the loop. edgeTI's applications, process logic and data ontology serve military branches, joint and allied forces, and the maritime, manufacturing and critical-infrastructure supply chains behind them. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include statements about the Company's strategy and goals, including the goal of being engaged in 500 critical loops by 2030 and the illustrative scale of that goal; a potential share consolidation; the expected extinguishment, deferral or conversion of the related-party notes, the convertible debentures, the Salem debt and warrant and the Jarman note; future financings and their use of proceeds; the expected composition of the Company's balance sheet; the use and development of acquired assets; the Austal relationship and the expected expansion of Digital SEA and related engagements; demand for the Company's platform; planned acquisitions and expansion into other branches, and allied forces and vertical industries. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the Company's ability to raise additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its financial statements; customer and partner concentration, including reliance on Austal; long and unpredictable government and defense procurement cycles; competition and technology change; regulatory and exchange approvals; and the other risk factors in the Company's continuous-disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.