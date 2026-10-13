Arab League To Hold Extraordinary Session To Discuss Protection For Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CAIRO, Oct 13 (NNN-WAFA) -- The Arab League will convene an extraordinary meeting at Palestine's request to discuss urgent international protection for Palestinians amid escalating attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

According Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA), the session will also address the need to uphold international law and relevant international resolutions concerning the legal status of Jerusalem.

Palestine's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, told WAFA on Monday that the meeting would be held at the League's General Secretariat amid escalating attacks by Israeli forces and armed settlers against Palestinians and their property.

He said the attacks constituted a systematic policy aimed at displacing Palestinian communities, expanding Israeli settlements and undermining the two-state solution.

The meeting would also address violations affecting Jerusalem and its international legal status, as well as the opening of embassies in the city by certain countries.

Al-Aklouk said the session came at a time when the Palestinian cause was facing unprecedented challenges.

He reaffirmed the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent, contiguous, viable and fully sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, free from Israeli settlements, settlers and military presence.

He said this position had been reaffirmed at successive Arab summits and ministerial meetings, stressing the need to uphold the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

Al-Aklouk warned that escalating attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank, which had become increasingly organised and coordinated, marked a dangerous phase in Israel's actions against Palestinians.

He said international statements and positions, while important, remained insufficient to deter further attacks unless accompanied by concrete punitive measures, including sanctions against those responsible.

Al-Aklouk called on the international community, regional and international parliaments, and the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to halt the attacks, hold those responsible accountable and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

--NNN-WAFA