Moscow Says Ukraine Launched 417 Drone Attacks Overnight

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukraine launched 417 drone attacks targeting Moscow between the evening of October 12 and the morning of October 13, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said.

According to Sobyanin, 417 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flew toward the Moscow region between 8:30 p.m. local time on October 12 and 7:00 a.m. on October 13.

The mayor said that most of the drones were intercepted and destroyed at a considerable distance from the Russian capital, while 65 were shot down as they approached Moscow.

The statement did not provide further details about potential casualties, damage to infrastructure or the specific locations where the drones were intercepted.

Russian authorities have frequently reported drone attacks targeting Moscow and other regions during the conflict with Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have increasingly used long-range unmanned aerial vehicles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory, including military facilities, energy infrastructure and oil refineries.

Such attacks have become a significant element of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russia's military logistics and energy-related operations.

The latest reported incident comes amid heightened tensions over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and continuing diplomatic efforts involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.