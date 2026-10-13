IMF Raises Azerbaijan's Current Account Surplus Forecast For 2026 And 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly upgraded its forecasts for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2026 and 2027.

According to the IMF's October edition of its World Economic Outlook, titled Resilience Under Pressure: Uncertainty, Urgency, and Opportunity, Azerbaijan's current account surplus is expected to reach 11.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 and 9.8% in 2027.

In its previous forecasts published in May, the IMF projected Azerbaijan's current account surplus at 9.7% of GDP for 2026 and 5.4% for 2027.

Azerbaijan recorded a current account surplus of $4.738 billion in the first half of 2026, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP.

In its May projections, the IMF had forecast that Azerbaijan's current account surplus would reach $7.572 billion in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan projected in May that the country's current account surplus would amount to $5.5 billion in 2026 and $4.4 billion in 2027.

International rating agency Fitch Ratings expects Azerbaijan's current account surplus to reach 10.9% of GDP in 2026 and 6.2% in 2027.