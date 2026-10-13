Official Welcome Ceremony Held In Baku For President Of Laos

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 13, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Laos in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Laos.

The national anthems of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Thongloun Sisoulith, while members of the Lao delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.