Russian Attacks Damage Cargo Terminal And Warehouses In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said Russian forces attacked the region with Shahed drones on October 12 and overnight into October 13.

In Mykolaiv, a cargo terminal was damaged. Warehouses were damaged in the village of Balovne, within the Kostiantynivka community, and in the village of Novofedorivka, within the Kobleve community.

In the Mishkovo-Pohorilove community, a vehicle service station and a private house in the village of Zaichivske were damaged.

Drone attack damages houses and cars in Lviv region

In Mykolaiv district, Russian forces attacked the Halytsynivka community with an FPV drone. In the village of Lymany, a freight truck was damaged.

Russian forces also shelled the Kutsurub community three times using multiple-launch rocket systems and carried out additional FPV drone attacks. In the village of Dmytrivka, two private residential properties were damaged.

In addition, Russian forces shelled the coastline of the Ochakiv community with multiple-launch rocket systems.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a 54-year-old woman was injured in Ochakiv in a Russian attack involving a Banderol-type weapon.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine