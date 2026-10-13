Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Drone Debris Falls On Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District, Woman Injured

Drone Debris Falls On Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District, Woman Injured


Date: 2026-10-13 03:03:50

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, debris fell on the grounds of a private residential property in the Darnytskyi district,” the statement said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that drone debris damaged a two-story private house and the property's fence. Emergency services were heading to the scene.

A woman was injured in the incident.

Read also: Russian attacks damage cargo terminal and warehouses in Mykolaiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv on the evening of October 12, reportedly using six ballistic missiles, according to preliminary information.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN13102026000193011044ID1111798789


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search