Drone Debris Falls On Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, debris fell on the grounds of a private residential property in the Darnytskyi district,” the statement said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that drone debris damaged a two-story private house and the property's fence. Emergency services were heading to the scene.

A woman was injured in the incident.

Russian attacks damage cargo terminal and warehouses in Mykolaiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv on the evening of October 12, reportedly using six ballistic missiles, according to preliminary information.

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