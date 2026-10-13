When The Zoo Goes Wacky... Only Friendship Can Save The Day! Author Arianna White Releases Her Book,“A Funny Day At The Zoo”.

Georgia-United States October 13, 2026 What begins as an ordinary walk through town quickly turns into a delightfully unexpected adventure in A Funny Day at the Zoo, a playful children's book written by Arianna White. Bursting with imagination and humor, the story invites young readers into a zoo where animals behave in the most surprising ways-and where friendship takes center stage.

“The bunnies we're growling, and so was a frog. The tigers were jumping all over the place.”

This lively moment from the book captures the whimsical spirit that runs throughout the story and immediately draws readers into its imaginative world.

The book follows five friends-Charley, Sally, Wendy, and Stu-along with Wendy's dog, Mary-Lou, as they visit the zoo in search of fun. Instead, they discover animals behaving in ways no one expects, from growling bunnies to over-excited tigers. As the day grows stranger, the friends must rely on one another to navigate the unexpected and stick together when things don't go as planned.

Written in gentle rhyme with easy, rhythmic language, A Funny Day at the Zoo is ideal for young readers and read-aloud settings. While full of laughs, the story subtly highlights the importance of friendship, courage, and teamwork. Rather than focusing on explanations or solutions, the booklets imagination lead the way, encouraging children to enjoy the wonder of silliness and shared adventure.

About the Author

Arianna White is a children's author and brain cancer survivor who wrote A Funny Day at the Zoo at the age of 13. She enjoys creating imaginative, light-hearted stories that celebrate friendship, curiosity, and joy. Her writing reflects a playful outlook on life and a belief in the power of creativity, even during life's most challenging moments.

Availability

A Funny Day at the Zoo is available in 2026 and can be ordered through major booksellers and online platforms.

A funny, warm-hearted story that proves: even on the wildest days, friends can save the day together.