Senseless Unhappiness Delivers A Raw, Faith-Filled Testimony On Marriage, Struggle, And The Journey To Healing

Ohio-United States October 13, 2026 Senseless Unhappiness: My Marital Testimony by Ronald L. Wren is a deeply personal and unfiltered exploration of marriage at its breaking point, and the spiritual journey toward healing, restoration, and understanding.

Written from lived experience, this powerful testimony invites readers into the reality of a relationship that, on the surface, appeared intact, yet internally struggled with emotional distance, frustration, and unresolved conflict. Through honesty and vulnerability, Wren shares what he calls“senseless unhappiness”-a state where love still exists, but peace, connection, and clarity seem out of reach.

Rather than presenting a polished or idealized version of marriage, the book confronts the uncomfortable truths many couples face but rarely discuss. It explores themes of dysfunction, communication breakdown, emotional pain, and the silent struggles that can exist even within faith-based relationships. Through real-life reflections, Wren highlights how unresolved patterns, personal history, and unmet expectations can slowly erode even the strongest bonds.

At the heart of Senseless Unhappiness is a message of hope. The book introduces a spiritual framework, Rescue, Renew, Revive, Reconcile, guiding readers toward transformation through biblical principles, introspection, and intentional change. It emphasizes that while circumstances may feel overwhelming, healing begins with self-awareness, accountability, and a renewed connection with faith.

More than a memoir, the book serves as a practical resource for individuals and couples navigating difficult seasons. It includes reflective insights, faith-based guidance, and a workbook designed to encourage communication, personal growth, and actionable steps toward rebuilding stronger, healthier relationships.

This is not a book for those seeking surface-level advice or easy answers. It is for those who feel stuck, are questioning their marriage, or who are quietly struggling behind closed doors. It speaks directly to readers who are searching for clarity, courage, and a way forward when everything feels uncertain.

About the Author

Ronald L. Wren writes from personal experience, sharing his marital journey with honesty, faith, and a desire to help others avoid the same struggles. His work focuses on real-life challenges within relationships, offering spiritual insight and practical guidance rooted in biblical principles. Through his testimony, he aims to inspire healing, restoration, and deeper understanding for couples facing adversity.

Availability

Senseless Unhappiness: My Marital Testimony is available in print and digital formats through major online retailers.