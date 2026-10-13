A Teen Girl. A Strange Dream. A Hidden World Waiting To Be Found. Author Jessie Bee Releases Her New YA Fantasy Novel: The Prophecy Of Three

MENAFN - GetNews) A vivid dual-realm adventure that blends dream magic, first love, and ancient destiny in a fresh and heartfelt YA fantasy voice.

Colorado –United States October 13,2026 - Jessie Bee proudly announces the release of her captivating new young adult fantasy novel, The Prophecy of Three. The story follows Summer Tunder, a seemingly ordinary high school senior whose life changes the moment she begins having powerful dreams. In these dreams she can smell the ocean, feel the wind, and hear her name spoken by a queen from another world.

As Summer tries to balance school, friendships, and the rush of teenage life, her dreams begin to reveal a deeper truth, one that connects her to a magical realm, an ancient prophecy, and a past she never knew existed. Each night she becomes Tiona, a girl who carries messages across enchanted forests, speaks with Queen Reya, and sees visions of danger approaching both of their worlds.

While Summer works to make sense of her dreams, new feelings spark between her and her longtime friend Hayden, feelings that bring warmth, confusion, and heart-racing moments she never expected.

But as the dreams intensify, Summer grows restless in her waking life. She senses that something big is coming. Her visions warn of danger, divided kingdoms, and a prophecy that may depend entirely on her choices.

“Change is not always bad, Summer. If you were not so stubborn, maybe you would see that.”

The Prophecy of Three blends fantasy, emotional coming-of-age themes, romance, and mystery in a way that keeps readers turning pages late into the night. The novel explores the strength of friendship, the fear of change, and the courage it takes to step into who you were always meant to become.

Early Praise for The Prophecy of Three:“An addictive fantasy filled with heart and high stakes. I could not put it down.”“A beautiful blend of romance, magic, and teenage reality. Fans of YA fantasy will love this world.”

The Prophecy of Three is the first book in the new series The Melanthia Chronicles. Book two is currently in progress with an anticipated 2026 release date.

About the Author

Jessie Bee is a Colorado author with Kansas roots who loves storytelling, magic, and the rollercoaster of teenage life. Her writing blends heart, humor, mystery, and adventure. With The Prophecy of Three, she invites readers into a world where dreams matter, courage grows unexpectedly, and destiny calls even the most ordinary girl.

Jessie Bee is available for interviews, podcast features, school visits, and book club discussions.

Website: Instagram: @authorjessiebee

Book Information

Title: The Prophecy of Three: The Melanthia Chronicles Series: The Melanthia Chronicles, Book One Author: Jessie Bee Formats: Hard Cover, Paperback, Kindle, Kindle Unlimited Availability: Amazon

Get your copy today and discover the world waiting inside Summer's dreams.