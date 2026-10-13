A Dark, Seductive Thriller Where Diamonds, Deception, And Desire Collide. M. A. Levitt Releases Fascinating New Crime Noir Novel -“THE CARDINELLE AFFAIR”

Arizona –United States October 13, 2026 - Readers of sophisticated crime fiction have a gripping new story to devour with the release of The Cardinelle Affair, co-authored by M. A. Levitt and Prof. John L. Gustafson. Set against the dark, rain-soaked streets of 1988 New York, the novel plunges readers into a world of betrayal, murder, and high-stakes intrigue within the elite diamond industry.

The story opens in a desolate warehouse district, where Sam Goren, a wealthy and cunning diamond magnate, meticulously prepares a murder. What readers soon discover is that he is not hunting a rival, he is orchestrating the staged execution of his own death. With the help of his loyal accomplice Hans, Goren carries out a chillingly precise plan designed to erase his identity and rewrite his legacy.

At the center of the story is Danielle Goren, Sam's daughter. When she learns of her father's apparent death, her response is not grief, but quiet calculation, revealing a relationship defined by distance, tension, and buried truths. As Danielle uncovers unsettling clues, including a burned signet ring and cryptic notes left behind, she is drawn deeper into a web of deception that challenges everything she believed about her father and herself.

The Cardinelle Affair skillfully blends suspense, noir atmosphere, and intricate family drama. From warehouse explosions to clandestine meetings and shifting alliances, the novel keeps readers on edge while exploring themes of loyalty, power, identity, and revenge. The narrative is both accessible and richly layered, appealing to adult readers who enjoy intelligent, character-driven thrillers.

“I wanted to create a story that combines suspense with a deep exploration of family dynamics,” said M. A. Levitt.“This is my first book and possibly my last, so I wanted it to be bold, memorable, and unforgettable. Danielle's journey reflects that intensity.”

About the Authors

M. A. Levitt

Prof. John L. Gustafson is Chief Scientist of VQ Research and a Visiting Scholar at Arizona State University. Renowned for his groundbreaking work in computer arithmetic and parallel processing, including Gustafson's Law, he brings analytical precision and structural depth to the novel's tightly woven plot and layered intrigue.

Availability

The Cardinelle Affair by M. A. Levitt is available now in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats through Amazon and other major booksellers.