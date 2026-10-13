B2B Procurement Teams And Global Equipment Manufacturers Expand Cable Sourcing Options Through Integrated High-Bandwidth Production Capabilities From EBCYX

MENAFN - GetNews)"EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd."EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. expanded its OEM/ODM cable manufacturing workflows to streamline corporate procurement for global equipment makers and system integrators. Operating a facility with 300 employees and a 10M annual capacity, EBCYX delivers high-bandwidth interconnects-including HDMI 2.2, DisplayPort 2.1, USB4, micro-coaxial AR/VR, and fiber optic HDMI cables. The expansion supports custom shielding, flexibility, and signal integrity for demanding industrial and AV applications

DONGGUAN, China - October 13, 2026 - EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of high-speed data, video, audio, and power transmission cable assemblies, today announced the expansion of its standardized ODM and OEM manufacturing workflows across its product portfolio. Designed to streamline corporate procurement for global equipment manufacturers, enterprise system integrators, and brand distributors, the expanded operations address increasing technical requirements for signal integrity, mechanical durability, and precise custom engineering in high-bandwidth applications.

With approximately 18 years of specialized industry experience, EBCYX operates a centralized manufacturing framework featuring 300 employees and an annual production volume reaching up to 10 million units. The company's enhanced manufacturing and quality control protocols support direct procurement requirements for standardized cable configurations as well as complex, application-specific cable assemblies.

Meeting Technical and Purchasing Criteria for B2B Procurement

Corporate buyers and technical procurement managers evaluating interconnect suppliers face rigorous compliance, physical durability, and transmission accuracy standards. To meet these structural purchasing requirements, EBCYX has optimized its manufacturing environment to deliver end-to-end quality assurance across all product lines, including specialized cabling for spatial computing platforms, high-definition displays, and high-speed data architecture.

The company offers full-suite original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) services, supporting precise customer requirements for conductor geometry, shielding effectiveness, outer jacketing materials, custom connector molding, and long-distance transmission stability.

Expanded Interconnect Product Lines and Technical Specifications

EBCYX's production capability spans multiple high-bandwidth cable categories designed for consumer electronics, commercial audio-visual setups, automotive architectures, spatial computing devices, and industrial automation environments:

High-Speed Display and Video Cable Assemblies:



HDMI Cable Solutions: Manufacturing ranges from standard high-definition interconnects to specialized high-bandwidth specifications, such as the HDMI 2.2 Cable, HDMI 2.1, and long-distance active transmission options. Production encompasses traditional copper builds as well as the Fiber Optic HDMI Cable and ultra-thin HDMI Coaxial Cable structures designed for tight radius routing. DisplayPort Interconnects: Standardized and custom production of the DisplayPort 2.1 Cable, supporting high refresh rates, high-resolution displays, and demanding multi-monitor workstation configurations.

Next-Generation Universal Serial Bus (USB) Platforms:



Type-C Interconnects: Comprehensive fabrication of the USB Type-C Cable portfolio, engineered for robust mechanical mating cycles and continuous power delivery.

Standardized Data Protocols: Mass production of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Cable (5 Gbps) and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Cable (10 Gbps) assemblies, delivering predictable data throughput and strict impedance matching. Ultra-High-Bandwidth Data Transmission: Dedicated manufacturing lines for the USB4 Cable series, accommodating high data transfer rates, display protocols, and power delivery within a unified cable architecture.

Spatial Computing and Flexible Micro-Coaxial Engineering:



Specialized Headset Connectivity: Custom assembly of the AR/VR Cable, utilizing micro-coaxial construction and ultra-flexible outer jacket materials to maintain low structural weight, tight bend radius tolerances, and consistent signal integrity during continuous dynamic motion. Industrial and Automotive Connectivity: Production of high-flex, drag-chain compatible cables and noise-immune wiring harnesses tailored for machine vision systems, automated equipment, and smart vehicle electronic control units.

Engineering Philosophy and Manufacturing Standards

"Corporate buyers are focused on reducing technical risk and ensuring long-term operational stability when selecting a cable manufacturing partner," stated David Yang, Representative at EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. "A cable assembly must never act as a bottleneck or failure point within a high-performance system. The focus at EBCYX remains on rigorous signal integrity, controlled shielding, mechanical flexibility, and exact manufacturing repeatability. The objective is to provide B2B procurement teams with a reliable, scalable supply chain that transitions smoothly from initial prototyping to multi-thousand-unit production runs."

EBCYX maintains compliance across major global standard organizations and ISO-certified management frameworks, allowing purchasing departments to verify material safety, environmental compliance, and structural performance before entering volume supply agreements.

Purchasing and Custom Engineering Accessibility

To assist procurement departments and engineering teams in assessing compatibility, EBCYX provides technical consultations, custom sample prototyping, and comprehensive spec-sheet evaluations. Global buyers can request tailored pinouts, customized shielding configurations, specialized outer jacketing, private-label branding, and application-specific packaging through the company's Dongguan office and main factory operations.

About The Company

EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and connectivity solutions provider specializing in high-speed data, video, audio, and power transmission cables. Operating a modern manufacturing base with approximately 300 employees and an annual capacity of 10 million units, the company supports global brands, equipment manufacturers, and system integrators with standardized and custom OEM/ODM cable solutions. EBCYX develops reliable interconnect products across consumer electronics, AR/VR spatial computing, high-definition display, automotive, and industrial automation sectors.