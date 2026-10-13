Arctic Leopard Invites Electric Dirt Bike Buyers To Compare Models Ahead Of EICMA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Arctic Leopard Electric Technology Co., Ltd."Arctic Leopard invites electric dirt bike buyers and distributors to EICMA Milan, November 3–8, 2026, ahead of the XD European launch and XC debut. Its enduro and compact trail range offers options for comparing rider fit, battery capacity, suspension and published range conditions. Buyers can explore model specifications and confirm availability, warranty terms and delivery arrangements before ordering.

WENLING, China, October 13, 2026 - Arctic Leopard is inviting electric dirt bike buyers and prospective distribution partners to explore its upcoming European model debuts at EICMA Milan. The company's September 16 announcement outlines a European launch for XD and a European debut for XC, with its exhibition scheduled for November 3–8 at Hall 18, Booth I91. Arctic Leopard is a manufacturer specializing in the development and production of high-performance electric dirt bikes and electric off-road motorcycles.

For dealers planning their next purchase, the existing Arctic Leopard electric dirt bike lineup includes E·XE 880 Enduro, XD Pro, XE Pro R and XF Pro. Buyers can assess full-size enduro and compact trail configurations against rider fit, terrain and operating requirements.

European Product Milestones Guide Sourcing Discussions

The announced European debuts give distributors a timely opportunity to review Arctic Leopard electric dirt bike sourcing. Buyers should confirm destination-market availability, commercial terms and delivery schedules before committing to inventory.

Enduro specialists and retailers assessing an electric motocross bike need different discussions about chassis configuration, rider experience and expected use. Buyers can request XC specifications and positioning for the European debut, then compare the model with the established range.

Arctic Leopard Electric Dirt Bike Comparison for Buyers

Arctic Leopard's published specifications provide the following model comparison for buyers.



E·XE 880 Enduro electric dirt bike: Listed weight of 105 kg; 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels; adjustable suspension; 2000W charger. Selectable Enduro, MX, Trial, Rally and Novice modes give buyers different power-delivery settings to assess. This model merits evaluation where a substantial enduro platform and configurable riding modes are priorities.

XD Pro electric dirt bike: Listed curb weight of 89 kg; 35 kW peak output; 74V 76Ah battery; 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels; 250 mm suspension travel. Published maximum range is up to 200 km at 40 km/h. Buyers can examine its battery capacity and suspension alongside the requirements of longer off-road sessions.

XE Pro R electric dirt bike: Listed curb weight of 77 kg; 74V 60Ah battery; standard 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels; adjustable KKE suspension; four-piston hydraulic brakes. Published maximum range is up to 170 km at 45 km/h. Buyers comparing an electric enduro bike can assess its lower listed weight against the XD Pro's larger battery configuration. XF Pro electric dirt bike: Listed curb weight of 58 kg; 770 mm seat height; 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels; 12 kW peak output; 72V 35Ah battery. Hydraulic brakes, adjustable suspension and NFC starting complete the compact configuration. Rider reach and maneuverability are useful starting points when evaluating this platform.

Wheel Packages and Seat Height Matter to the Order

A full-size electric dirt bike and a compact trail model require different fitting assessments. The standard configurations of E·XE 880 Enduro, XD Pro and XE Pro R use larger wheels than XF Pro. Buyers should assess riding position and rider reach alongside suspension and ground clearance.

Arctic Leopard lists a separate XF PRO MX with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels and a 59 kg weight. It should be specified separately from XF Pro on quotations. The XE Pro R product page also lists a 19-inch and 16-inch low-seat wheel option, with a stated seat height of 800 mm. Recording the wheel package and suspension option helps avoid ambiguity when an order includes multiple variants.

Assessing Range and Ownership Before Purchasing

A high-performance electric dirt bike purchase requires more than selecting the largest headline figure. XD Pro and XE Pro R maximum-range claims use different cruising speeds, so they do not represent a comparison under identical test conditions. Terrain, rider load and riding intensity should inform route planning and charging arrangements.

Arctic Leopard's XE Pro R and XF Pro pages list a 12-month limited warranty. Buyers should confirm the applicable coverage, claim process and service arrangements for their market. A quotation should also identify the charger and accessories supplied with the chosen configuration. These ownership details help dealers assess an electric off-road motorcycle as a complete purchasing proposition.

Official Dakar Records Provide a Competition Reference

Arctic Leopard is a manufacturer specializing in the development and production of high-performance electric dirt bikes and electric off-road motorcycles. Its competition activity has an external reference in the Dakar Rally's official competitor directory, which identifies the Arctic Leopard Galicia Team and the EXE 880 RALLY electric motorcycle in the M1000 Bike class for 2026.

The official profile for rider Miguel Puertas describes his 2026 Mission1000 participation alongside Fran Gómez and Esther Merino. This provides a specific reference for Arctic Leopard's electric off-road competition involvement beyond its own product descriptions.

The EXE 880 RALLY is a competition configuration, distinct from the production E·XE 880 Enduro. Dealers can discuss the brand's racing activity while evaluating the vehicle being purchased through its own specification, equipment and intended application.

Frequently Asked Questions for Electric Dirt Bike Buyers

What are the main differences between XD Pro and XE Pro R?

XD Pro has a listed 89 kg curb weight and 74V 76Ah battery, while XE Pro R lists 77 kg and 74V 60Ah. Both use standard 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Buyers should compare battery capacity, weight, suspension and rider fit together rather than making a selection on range alone.

How do the published XD Pro and XE Pro R range figures compare?

Arctic Leopard lists up to 200 km at 40 km/h for XD Pro and up to 170 km at 45 km/h for XE Pro R. Because the stated speeds differ, these figures should retain their conditions when presented to customers. They do not establish which model will travel farther on the same off-road route.

What should a dealer confirm before ordering an Arctic Leopard electric dirt bike?

Confirm the exact model, wheel package, suspension option, included equipment and destination-market availability. The quotation should also specify pricing, delivery arrangements and applicable warranty terms. Clarify service responsibilities and spare-parts access before finalizing an order, especially when evaluating a new distribution relationship.

Explore the Range and Prepare an Enquiry for a Specific Model

Explore Arctic Leopard's current electric dirt bike models and use the official distributor selector to identify the appropriate market channel. Buyers planning an EICMA visit can bring a shortlist and configuration questions to the exhibition; others can request a model-specific quotation through the relevant distributor.

For prospective partners, a defined initial model mix can keep the discussion focused on customer fit and service requirements. Follow the company's product announcements or subscribe to its website newsletter for subsequent updates as the European debut plans progress.

About Arctic Leopard

Arctic Leopard is a manufacturer specializing in the development and production of high-performance electric dirt bikes and electric off-road motorcycles. The brand is operated by Zhejiang Arctic Leopard Electric Technology Co., Ltd., whose research and development covers motors, batteries and vehicle frame structures. Its portfolio includes enduro, compact trail and other specialist off-road configurations. Arctic Leopard focuses on lightweight vehicle design, power delivery and off-road handling, with an international distributor network serving markets in Europe, China and the United States.