MENAFN - GetNews)"Chengdu Mengsheng Electronic Co., Ltd."Founded in 2008, DOREXS (Chengdu Mengsheng Electronic Co., Ltd.) manufactures EMI/EMC filters, transformers, and reactors. Its products include EMI power filters, PCB filters, DC filters, AC filters, single-phase and three-phase filters, and IEC inlet filters. The company provides OEM/ODM customization, technical support, and filter selection services for industrial, medical, and power electronics applications worldwide.

Chengdu, Sichuan, China - October 13, 2026

Chengdu Mengsheng Electronic Co., Ltd., operating under the DOREXS brand, continues to support industrial equipment manufacturers, OEMs, distributors, and engineering companies seeking EMI power filters, PCB EMI filters, DC EMI filters, and other electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) products for electrical and electronic applications. Established in 2008, the company provides standard filter products, customized development, product selection assistance, and technical support for customers evaluating power-line interference suppression solutions. Its product portfolio includes single-phase EMI filters, three-phase EMI filters, IEC inlet EMI filters, AC and DC power filters, feedthrough filters, transformers, and reactors.

As industrial systems become increasingly interconnected and power conversion equipment is deployed across more applications, manufacturers must consider electromagnetic interference during product design, component sourcing, and compliance testing. Selecting an appropriate EMI filter manufacturer involves more than comparing unit prices. Buyers typically evaluate electrical performance, compatibility with their equipment, installation requirements, documentation, manufacturing consistency, customization capabilities, and the supplier's ability to provide technical support throughout the purchasing process.

DOREXS addresses these purchasing considerations through a product range intended for industrial automation, variable frequency drive (VFD) systems, servo equipment, CNC machinery, medical electronics, communications equipment, electric vehicle charging systems, renewable energy equipment, power conversion systems, and household appliances.

Supporting EMI Filter Purchasing Decisions Across Multiple Applications

For procurement professionals and design engineers, identifying the correct EMI filter begins with understanding the electrical characteristics of the application. Operating voltage, rated current, frequency, common-mode and differential-mode noise, leakage current, grounding arrangements, installation space, and applicable safety requirements can all influence component selection.

An EMI power filter is generally used to attenuate unwanted conducted electromagnetic noise traveling along power lines. The required attenuation depends on the noise source, frequency range, equipment configuration, and applicable electromagnetic compatibility requirements. A filter that performs well in one installation may not deliver the same results in another because wiring, grounding, enclosure design, and source and load impedances can affect overall system performance.

DOREXS supplies a range of EMI and EMC filter configurations to help customers evaluate options according to their equipment requirements. Its product categories include single-phase EMI filters for compatible single-phase power systems, three-phase EMI filters for industrial power applications, DC EMI filters for direct-current power systems, and IEC inlet EMI filters that combine power entry and filtering functions in suitable equipment designs.

The company also offers PCB-mounted EMI filters for applications requiring board-level integration, feedthrough EMI filters for appropriate enclosure and signal or power penetration arrangements, and low-leakage medical filters for equipment designs in which leakage current is an important selection criterion. Product suitability depends on the specific electrical design, applicable standards, and intended operating environment.

By offering several filter configurations within one product portfolio, DOREXS supports customers comparing different approaches to conducted interference suppression without treating every application as a single, standardized purchasing requirement.

EMI Power Filter and EMC Filter Solutions for Industrial Equipment

Industrial manufacturers frequently encounter electromagnetic interference in systems containing variable frequency drives, servo motors, switching power supplies, inverters, controllers, and other power electronic components. These devices can generate high-frequency disturbances that travel through conducted paths and potentially affect nearby equipment or interfere with system-level EMC performance.

An appropriately selected EMI power filter can help reduce conducted emissions when integrated into a properly designed electrical system. However, its effectiveness depends on correct installation, grounding, wiring layout, filter impedance characteristics, and the noise profile of the application. Equipment-level verification remains important when evaluating compliance.

DOREXS provides AC EMI filter s, DC EMI filters, single-phase filters, and three-phase power filters for customers developing or upgrading industrial machinery and electrical systems. These categories support different power architectures and installation conditions.

For VFD and servo applications, engineers may need to consider the drive's operating characteristics, switching frequencies, cable configuration, motor connection, and potential common-mode currents. For CNC equipment and automated production systems, the selection process may also account for cabinet space, current capacity, environmental conditions, and the relationship between power filtering and other EMC control measures.

An EMC filter manufacturer must therefore support more than the supply of a component. Technical information and application guidance can help purchasing teams and engineering departments establish realistic specifications before placing an order. DOREXS provides filter selection assistance and technical consultation to help customers identify suitable product configurations for their projects.

Custom EMI Filter and OEM/ODM Development

Standard EMI filters can meet many established requirements, but some equipment designs call for modifications to electrical ratings, mechanical dimensions, mounting arrangements, terminals, or filtering characteristics. OEMs and system integrators may also need a component that fits an existing enclosure or satisfies project-specific documentation and procurement requirements.

DOREXS supports OEM/ODM customization based on customer specifications. Depending on the application and technical feasibility, discussions may address rated voltage and current, installation space, connection method, leakage current, filtering performance, and mechanical requirements.

A custom EMI filter project generally benefits from a defined engineering review before production. The process may involve documenting the operating environment, identifying the expected interference profile, establishing electrical and mechanical constraints, reviewing safety considerations, and determining how performance will be evaluated.

This approach can help buyers reduce uncertainty when sourcing custom EMI power filters, PCB EMI filters, DC EMI filters, or other EMC components for specialized equipment. It also gives procurement teams a clearer basis for comparing suppliers because technical requirements can be documented before commercial terms are finalized.

For manufacturers evaluating a China EMI filter supplier, customization capability is one consideration among several. Buyers may also assess communication, sample availability, engineering response, production capacity, quality procedures, lead times, and the supplier's ability to maintain consistent specifications across repeat orders.

DOREXS works with customers to discuss these requirements and determine suitable product options for their equipment and purchasing objectives.

Manufacturing Capacity and Quality Control

Chengdu Mengsheng Electronic Co., Ltd. operates a manufacturing facility of approximately 2,000 square meters and employs between 51 and 100 people, including technical and sales personnel. The company serves domestic and international customers, with exports to markets including the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Thailand.

Its manufacturing activities cover EMI/EMC filters and related power components, including transformers and reactors. The range of EMI filter products supports different electrical configurations and installation methods, allowing customers to evaluate components according to their individual equipment designs.

For procurement departments, manufacturing capacity must be considered alongside quality management and delivery planning. A supplier's ability to process an order is only one part of the purchasing decision; incoming material controls, production inspections, outgoing testing, product documentation, and change management can also influence long-term supplier performance.

DOREXS has established quality control and outgoing inspection procedures for its products. Its quality management approach is based on ISO 9001 requirements. These procedures are intended to support consistent manufacturing and help verify that products meet their applicable specifications before shipment.

Delivery schedules depend on product configuration, order quantities, material availability, customization requirements, and production planning. Customers sourcing standard products or requesting customized EMI filters can discuss expected lead times and sample arrangements during the quotation process.

Product Compliance and Technical Documentation

Compliance requirements are another important consideration when purchasing an EMI filter for international markets. The applicable requirements may vary according to the end product, installation environment, destination market, and intended use.

DOREXS reports that relevant product series can support requirements or certifications associated with UL, CE, and RoHS, depending on the product and its applicable documentation. Buyers should confirm the specific certification status, test reports, declarations, and other compliance records for the model under consideration rather than assume that every product shares the same certification coverage.

For equipment intended for medical applications, leakage current and safety requirements warrant particular attention. For industrial power equipment, engineers may need to evaluate electrical ratings, grounding arrangements, conducted emissions, immunity considerations, and installation instructions. For communications and power conversion equipment, filtering performance must be assessed within the wider electrical design.

An experienced EMI filter supplier can assist buyers by clarifying available technical data and identifying the information needed for product evaluation. Final compliance responsibility depends on the applicable product standards, system design, test results, and regulatory obligations.

DOREXS provides technical consultation and filter selection support to help customers review these considerations during sourcing and product development.

PCB EMI Filter, DC EMI Filter, and IEC Inlet Filter Selection

Different equipment architectures require different filtering approaches. PCB EMI filters may be relevant when a design requires compact integration into a circuit assembly. DC EMI filters are intended for compatible direct-current power systems, including certain power conversion and electronic equipment applications. IEC inlet EMI filter s can simplify power entry arrangements in equipment designed around compatible IEC-style interfaces.

Feedthrough EMI filters serve a different installation purpose and may be considered where electrical conductors pass through conductive enclosures or shielding boundaries. Their suitability depends on the interface, mounting configuration, grounding and bonding arrangements, and the required frequency response.

Single-phase EMI filters and three-phase EMI filters likewise address different supply configurations. Selection should account for the number of phases, current rating, voltage rating, neutral and grounding requirements where applicable, and the characteristics of the connected equipment.

These product distinctions matter when comparing an EMI filter factory or manufacturer. Product category names alone do not establish that two filters are interchangeable. Engineers should review datasheets, mechanical drawings, performance curves, connection details, and relevant compliance documentation before approving a replacement or specifying a new component.

DOREXS offers product selection support to help customers narrow the available options and communicate application requirements more clearly during quotation and technical review.

Serving International OEMs, Distributors, and Engineering Teams

International purchasing involves commercial and technical considerations that extend beyond the component itself. Buyers may need to coordinate specifications across engineering and procurement departments, review documentation for different markets, evaluate samples, and establish repeat-order arrangements.

DOREXS serves customers in multiple export markets and supports purchasing discussions for standard and customized EMI/EMC products. Its product portfolio allows distributors and equipment manufacturers to evaluate several related component categories through a supplier focused on electromagnetic interference suppression and power-related products.

For distributors comparing EMI filter brands, useful evaluation criteria include product range, documentation quality, technical responsiveness, availability of appropriate models, order consistency, and the supplier's ability to explain product limitations. For OEMs, the assessment may also include engineering cooperation, customization feasibility, sample evaluation, and support during equipment validation.

Rather than relying on broad claims about being a top EMI filter manufacturer, buyers can make more informed decisions by comparing documented technical performance and commercial terms against their specific project requirements.

DOREXS encourages prospective customers to provide information about their operating voltage, current, equipment type, installation dimensions, expected filtering performance, leakage current limitations, and target compliance requirements when requesting a quotation. This information helps establish a more useful starting point for product selection and technical discussion.

Requesting a Quotation for EMI and EMC Products

Customers interested in EMI power filters, PCB EMI filters, DC EMI filters, IEC inlet EMI filters, single-phase EMI filters, three-phase EMI filters, feedthrough filters, transformers, or reactors can contact DOREXS to discuss their requirements.

A quotation request may include the intended application, electrical specifications, estimated quantity, mechanical constraints, required documentation, target delivery schedule, and whether a standard or customized solution is preferred. Existing product drawings, datasheets, or sample information may also assist the initial review.

The company can then discuss available product configurations, technical suitability, customization options, and commercial terms based on the information provided. Specific performance and compliance requirements should be confirmed for the selected model before purchase.

As manufacturers continue to address conducted interference in industrial automation, medical electronics, communications, and power conversion systems, component selection remains an important part of equipment development and procurement. DOREXS provides EMI/EMC products and application support to help customers evaluate filtering options according to their electrical, mechanical, and purchasing requirements.

About The Company

Chengdu Mengsheng Electronic Co., Ltd., established in 2008, operates under the DOREXS brand and specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and application support of EMI/EMC products. Its product portfolio includes EMI power filters, single-phase and three-phase EMI filters, PCB-mounted filters, DC filters, IEC inlet filters, feedthrough filters, transformers, and reactors. The company provides standard products, OEM/ODM customization, filter selection assistance, and technical consultation for domestic and international customers. Its mission is to support reliable electromagnetic compatibility through practical filtering solutions, manufacturing quality control, and responsive technical service.