MENAFN - GetNews)"Shandong Huayi Tech New Materials Co., Ltd."HUAYI TECH's boron carbide powder purchasing guide helps manufacturers compare conventional, pre-mixed and submicron grades for ceramic production. It explains purity, particle-size distribution, sintering routes and supplier qualification, alongside nuclear-grade B4C and silicon carbide options. Buyers can request specifications and discuss sample evaluation.

YANTAI, China, October 13, 2026 - HUAYI TECH, the brand of Shandong Huayi Tech New Materials Co., Ltd., outlines purchasing considerations for manufacturers sourcing boron carbide powder for ceramic production and specialized industrial applications. HUAYI TECH is a China-based manufacturer of boron carbide powder and advanced ceramics, with conventional, pre-mixed and submicron powders for ceramic processing. Its product range connects raw-material selection with powder preparation, sintering and finished-component requirements.

The guide focuses on a practical procurement question: which material form and specification fit the buyer's production process? A conventional powder, ceramic pre-mix and finished component represent different purchasing decisions. Comparing them requires clarity about the processing work retained by the buyer and the performance requirements of the final product.

HUAYI TECH Boron Carbide Powder Options for Ceramic Manufacturing

The company's powder portfolio provides several starting points for a targeted inquiry:



Conventional boron carbide powder: For evaluation against an established formulation, with chemistry and particle-size requirements defined by the buyer's process.

Ceramic pre-mix: Pre-mixed B4C powder for ceramics, requiring confirmation of the supplied composition and its compatibility with forming and sintering.

High-purity submicron powder: Selected specifications with purity above 98% and D50 down to 0.3 micrometers for ceramic applications. Nuclear-grade powder: Listed FB4CH-1, FB4CH-2 and FB4CH-3 grades, with customizable particle sizes and project-specific qualification requirements.

These options make product form an early decision in supplier selection. A manufacturer maintaining its own formulation can evaluate conventional powder against existing preparation procedures. A team considering a pre-mix needs to understand which constituents are already included and which preparation steps remain its responsibility.

A technical inquiry should identify the intended application and the processing route. This gives the supplier a defined requirement against which to propose a grade, rather than relying on the general material name alone.

Interpreting Purity and Particle Size Specifications

HUAYI TECH's high-purity submicron product description identifies mechanical alloying as the preparation method and describes controls for chemical composition and particle size. Its stated D50 capability of 0.3 micrometers provides a specific reference for manufacturers evaluating fine ceramic powder.

D50 describes the median particle size on the stated measurement basis. It does not show the complete distribution, so powders with the same D50 need not have identical size profiles. A useful comparison includes distribution limits and consistent measurement methods, particularly when a buyer is qualifying a replacement for an existing material.

Purity addresses a different question. The headline percentage should be considered alongside the particular impurities limited by the ceramic specification. Particle size cannot substitute for chemical analysis, and a purity figure cannot establish how a powder will behave in the buyer's process.

Procurement teams can request the proposed grade's composition, particle-size specification and relevant test information, then compare samples under recorded manufacturing conditions. Approval should connect those results with the finished-product requirement.

Connecting Powder Selection with Ceramic Production

HUAYI TECH's manufacturing scope covers material synthesis, precision powder processing, granulation powder manufacturing, ceramic sintering and ceramic finishing. Its finished portfolio includes pressureless and hot-pressed boron carbide ceramics, nozzles, grinding balls and customized parts.

The company's product information positions pressureless sintering for volume-oriented applications and hot pressing for selected specialized or larger components. These routes represent different production choices; the appropriate powder specification depends on the selected process and component requirements. A process name alone does not establish final performance.

For an illustrative boron carbide tiles project, the buyer first defines tile geometry, forming and sintering requirements, then evaluates candidate powders against that route. The finished boron carbide ceramic requires dimensional and material acceptance checks. Protective assemblies additionally require performance validation with the relevant backing materials and design.

For a wear-resistant nozzle, the purchasing decision may be between powder for internal manufacture and a finished B4C nozzle. Available processing equipment, geometry and inspection responsibilities guide that comparison. These examples illustrate application requirements rather than reporting customer test outcomes.

Nuclear Grades and Silicon Carbide Comparisons

The company's nuclear material portfolio includes powder, high-boron-10 materials, neutron-absorption pellets and shielding blocks. The FB4CH grades provide a specific starting point for nuclear-grade inquiries. Chemical purity and boron-10 isotopic content must be specified separately; one measurement does not establish the other.

HUAYI TECH also supplies silicon carbide powder and silicon carbide ceramic products, including seals, tubes, grinding components and an SSIC ceramic category. Its technical discussion of SiC powder processing explains how controlled particle-size combinations can influence packing and subsequent sintering, reinforcing the importance of reviewing the distribution rather than a single size value.

For sintered silicon carbide procurement, buyers should identify the intended grade and manufacturing route. Comparing silicon carbide with boron carbide requires a shared set of operating conditions and component acceptance criteria. The materials represent separate engineering choices, with each proposed substitution requiring evaluation for the intended use.

Manufacturing Scope for Fourth Quarter 2026 Purchasing

HUAYI TECH's September 10, 2026 corporate release reported more than ten production lines and annual capacity of 5,000 tons of powder materials and 1,000 tons of ceramic products. These figures describe its broader manufacturing platform, not sales or capacity dedicated exclusively to boron carbide powder.

For fourth-quarter orders and 2027 qualification planning, buyers can connect that scope with their proposed grade, trial quantity, packaging and delivery requirements. The company website provides inquiry and quotation forms for submitting project specifications and discussing current product information and sample availability.

An effective quotation request includes the target chemistry, particle-size limits, intended process and acceptance criteria. Retaining the sample identification, specification revision and trial conditions also creates a clear reference for subsequent purchasing decisions.

Purchasing Questions Answered

What purity is available for ceramic powder?

For its high-purity submicron ceramic powder, HUAYI TECH describes purity above 98%. Buyers should confirm the precise chemistry and impurity limits of the proposed grade before ordering.

Can buyers source submicron B4C powder?

Yes. The company's ceramic powder description lists selected specifications reaching D50 0.3 micrometers. Sample comparison should also review the complete size distribution and measurement method.

Does the company supply finished boron carbide ceramics?

Yes. Its portfolio includes pressureless and hot-pressed ceramic products, B4C nozzles, grinding balls and customized parts. Buyers can assess powder procurement or finished-component sourcing according to their manufacturing capabilities and drawings.

Request Specifications and Discuss Sample Evaluation

Manufacturers evaluating HUAYI TECH boron carbide powder are invited to submit a defined application brief and request grade-specific technical information. Identify whether the project requires conventional powder, a ceramic pre-mix or a finished part, and include the planned trial quantity and purchasing schedule.

After qualification, repeat orders should retain the agreed grade, acceptance limits and documentation requirements. This keeps the production purchase connected to the material that was evaluated.

About HUAYI TECH

HUAYI TECH is the brand of Shandong Huayi Tech New Materials Co., Ltd., established in 2018 and based in Yantai, China. The company specializes in the research, development, production and sales of inorganic non-metallic materials and advanced ceramics. Its portfolio includes boron carbide powder and ceramics, silicon carbide powder and ceramics, silicon carbide ceramic membranes and nuclear-power boron carbide materials, supported by capabilities spanning material synthesis, powder processing and ceramic manufacturing.