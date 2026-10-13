MENAFN - GetNews)"Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd."Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd., established in 2010 under the Shairko brand, manufactures HVAC equipment for commercial and industrial applications. Its products include heat recovery ventilators, air handling units, fan coil units, floor convectors, water chillers, and purification equipment. Shairko provides customized solutions, manufacturing, R&D, and after-sales support for global HVAC buyers.

[Taizhou, Jiangsu, China] - October 13, 2026 - Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd., operating under the Shairko brand, highlights its HVAC equipment portfolio for international buyers, engineering contractors, distributors, wholesalers, and commercial project developers seeking air conditioning, ventilation, and indoor environmental control solutions. The company manufactures a range of HVAC products, including heat recovery ventilators, air handling units, fan coil units, floor convectors, and purification equipment, serving applications across commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, hospitality projects, and industrial environments.

As procurement teams evaluate HVAC equipment suppliers, purchasing decisions increasingly involve more than initial product pricing. Buyers assess manufacturing capabilities, product suitability, customization options, quality assurance, technical support, and the supplier's ability to meet project requirements. Shairko's product portfolio and manufacturing operations in China provide a point of reference for organizations comparing HVAC manufacturers, factories, and suppliers for new installations, renovation projects, and equipment replacement programs.

Shairko Addresses Diverse HVAC Purchasing Requirements

HVAC procurement often involves multiple stakeholders, including mechanical engineers, consultants, contractors, facility managers, purchasing departments, and distributors. Each stakeholder evaluates equipment from a different perspective. Engineers focus on technical performance and system compatibility, while purchasing teams consider cost, delivery schedules, supplier reliability, and long-term service requirements.

Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. provides equipment designed for applications requiring temperature regulation, ventilation, humidity management, and air purification. Its product categories cover several common HVAC purchasing requirements, from centralized air handling systems to terminal equipment used in individual rooms and commercial spaces.

For buyers searching for a heat recovery ventilator manufacturer in China, the company's ventilation equipment represents one area of its product offering. Heat recovery ventilation systems are commonly considered in buildings where fresh air delivery and energy-conscious ventilation are important design objectives. Equipment selection depends on factors such as required airflow, heat recovery performance, installation configuration, operating conditions, maintenance access, and compatibility with the building's mechanical systems.

Shairko also supplies air handling unit s and fan coil units for projects requiring coordinated heating, cooling, and air distribution equipment. These product categories are frequently specified in hotels, offices, hospitals, schools, and other facilities where indoor comfort and ventilation requirements vary according to occupancy and building use.

Heat Recovery Ventilator Manufacturer and Supplier Considerations

Organizations researching a heat recovery ventilator supplier typically evaluate the equipment's ability to support appropriate ventilation while recovering energy from exhaust air. Depending on the system design, heat recovery can reduce the energy required to condition incoming outdoor air.

For commercial and institutional projects, purchasing teams should consider airflow capacity, heat exchange technology, pressure drop, filtration requirements, noise levels, installation space, control options, and maintenance procedures. Climate conditions and local ventilation standards may also influence product selection.

When comparing China heat recovery ventilator manufacturers, buyers commonly review manufacturing experience, technical documentation, product testing, customization capabilities, and communication during the specification and quotation process.

Shairko's broader HVAC manufacturing focus allows buyers to consider ventilation equipment alongside other products used in building environmental systems. For projects involving multiple HVAC equipment categories, this can simplify preliminary supplier evaluation and technical coordination.

The company's product range includes heat recovery fresh air equipment and related ventilation solutions. Final equipment selection should be based on project-specific performance requirements, applicable regulations, and verified technical specifications.

Air Handling Unit Solutions for Commercial and Industrial Projects

Air handling units are a central component of many commercial HVAC systems. They condition and distribute air through functions that may include filtration, heating, cooling, humidification, dehumidification, and ventilation, depending on the selected configuration.

For buyers seeking an air handling unit manufacturer, the evaluation process generally begins with the building's design requirements. Required airflow, external static pressure, filtration efficiency, coil capacity, casing construction, fan selection, control integration, and maintenance access all affect the suitability of a particular unit.

Shairko manufactures air handling equipment for projects requiring configurable air treatment and distribution. Its product portfolio includes air handling units and direct expansion air handling unit solutions, providing options for different system configurations.

A direct expansion air handling unit may be appropriate where cooling is provided through a refrigerant-based system rather than a chilled-water coil. The choice between direct expansion and chilled-water configurations depends on the building's cooling load, system architecture, operating conditions, and maintenance strategy.

Purchasers comparing an air handling unit factory in China should examine production capabilities, engineering support, inspection procedures, and the supplier's ability to manufacture equipment in accordance with approved specifications.

For larger projects, coordination between the HVAC supplier, mechanical contractor, consultant, and building operator is important. Clear technical schedules and documented acceptance criteria help reduce the risk of equipment mismatches during installation and commissioning.

Fan Coil Unit Options for Building Applications

Fan coil units are widely used in buildings requiring room-level or zone-level heating and cooling. Their application across hotels, residential developments, offices, healthcare facilities, and commercial properties makes them a significant category for HVAC distributors and project procurement teams.

Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. offers fan coil unit products for different installation requirements. These include wall mounted fan coil units, cassette fan coil units, and horizontal concealed fan coil units.

Wall mounted fan coil units are generally considered for spaces where accessible installation and straightforward room-level control are priorities. Cassette fan coil units are commonly installed in suspended ceilings, allowing conditioned air to be distributed through ceiling-mounted outlets. Horizontal concealed fan coil units are used where the equipment can be installed above ceilings or within concealed service spaces.

For purchasers comparing a fan coil unit manufacturer, relevant criteria include cooling and heating capacity, airflow, sound levels, motor efficiency, coil construction, condensate management, control compatibility, and access for servicing.

A wall mounted fan coil unit supplier must also be able to provide sufficient product information for designers to verify that the equipment matches the intended application. For cassette and horizontal concealed configurations, installation dimensions, ceiling constraints, piping arrangements, and maintenance clearances are particularly important.

Shairko's range of fan coil unit configurations gives contractors and distributors several product categories to evaluate according to project requirements. The final choice should be determined by engineering calculations, building conditions, and the relevant technical documentation.

Floor Convectors and Trench Convectors for Architectural Projects

Floor convectors and trench convectors serve applications where heating equipment must be coordinated with interior layouts, glazing, circulation areas, or architectural design requirements.

A floor convector may be considered for projects where a low-profile heating solution is required. Trench convectors are often installed within recessed floor channels, making them relevant to buildings with extensive glazing, large windows, or design requirements that limit the use of conventional wall-mounted radiators.

For buyers seeking a trench convector manufacturer or floor convector supplier, procurement considerations include heat output, operating water temperatures, dimensions, grille design, installation depth, materials, and cleaning access.

These factors are especially important in hotels, commercial buildings, high-end residential developments, and other projects where architectural integration must be balanced with thermal performance.

Shairko includes floor convectors among its HVAC product categories. Project teams can assess the suitability of these products against building layouts, heating loads, and the specifications established by mechanical designers.

The distinction between floor convectors and trench convectors should be reflected clearly in product documentation and purchasing specifications. Buyers should verify the installation configuration and confirm that the selected equipment meets the required performance and dimensional criteria.

Water Chillers and Integrated HVAC Procurement

Water chiller s are used in systems that provide chilled water for air conditioning and process cooling. They may serve commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and other applications requiring centralized cooling.

When evaluating a water chiller manufacturer or supplier, purchasers typically review cooling capacity, efficiency under specified operating conditions, refrigerant selection, control functions, noise, maintenance requirements, and compatibility with the wider chilled-water system.

Chiller selection should account for design conditions, load profiles, water temperatures, ambient conditions, and applicable energy regulations. The equipment must also be evaluated alongside pumps, heat rejection equipment, piping, controls, and air-side systems.

For procurement teams responsible for multiple equipment categories, considering air handling units, fan coil units, ventilation equipment, and chillers within the same project review can support more consistent technical coordination.

Shairko's HVAC portfolio covers several of these equipment categories. Buyers can evaluate the products according to the scope of their projects, while confirming the technical capabilities and specifications required for each application.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Supplier Evaluation

Manufacturing capability is an important consideration for international HVAC buyers, particularly when projects involve customized dimensions, nonstandard configurations, or coordinated equipment schedules.

Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. reports that it independently develops and manufactures HVAC equipment and operates a production base in Jiangsu Province. The company describes its manufacturing operations as supported by research and development resources and HVAC testing facilities.

The company also identifies customized solutions, product development, and after-sales support among its business capabilities. These areas are relevant to buyers evaluating a heat recovery ventilator factory, fan coil unit manufacturer, or air handling unit supplier for ongoing procurement requirements.

Before placing an order, buyers should request current product catalogs, technical data sheets, installation drawings, applicable certificates, testing documentation, warranty terms, and delivery schedules. Where necessary, purchasers should also arrange factory assessments, sample evaluations, or third-party inspections.

For distributors and wholesalers, additional considerations may include minimum order quantities, packaging requirements, spare parts availability, product labeling, export documentation, and the consistency of supply across repeat orders.

These checks help establish whether a supplier can meet the technical, commercial, and logistical requirements of a particular purchasing program.

HVAC Applications Across Multiple Industries

Shairko's product categories are relevant to a range of building and industrial applications.

In hotels, HVAC equipment supports guest comfort, ventilation, and temperature control across bedrooms, public areas, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

In hospitals and healthcare buildings, system design must account for ventilation requirements, filtration, pressure relationships, temperature control, and the operational needs of different departments. Equipment selection should follow the project's applicable healthcare standards and engineering specifications.

Schools and educational facilities require systems capable of maintaining suitable indoor conditions across classrooms, libraries, administrative areas, and shared spaces. Ventilation capacity, acoustic performance, energy consumption, and ease of maintenance are important considerations.

Pharmaceutical production, electronics manufacturing, and cleanroom projects may require specialized environmental controls. Temperature, humidity, particulate levels, airflow patterns, and pressure differentials must be defined according to the process and relevant standards. Standard HVAC equipment should not be assumed to meet cleanroom or pharmaceutical requirements without appropriate engineering verification.

Food processing and storage facilities may also require specific temperature, humidity, ventilation, and hygiene controls. Equipment selection depends on the production process, storage conditions, and applicable food safety requirements.

These varied applications demonstrate why HVAC purchasing decisions should begin with a clear understanding of the building or process requirements rather than relying solely on product category or supplier location.

Supporting International HVAC Purchasing Decisions

For overseas buyers searching for a heat recovery ventilator manufacturer, air handling unit supplier, fan coil unit factory, or water chiller company in China, supplier selection involves a combination of technical, commercial, and operational considerations.

Shairko's equipment portfolio provides a starting point for evaluating products across ventilation, air conditioning, and indoor environmental control. Its manufacturing and development activities in China position the company within the broader HVAC equipment supply market.

The suitability of any product or supplier ultimately depends on verified performance data, project requirements, quality procedures, contractual terms, and the ability to provide appropriate technical support throughout the equipment lifecycle.

By organizing procurement around these factors, contractors, distributors, consultants, and facility owners can make more informed comparisons among HVAC manufacturers and identify equipment configurations that align with their intended applications.

About The Company

Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. operates under the Shairko brand and was established in 2010. The company develops and manufactures HVAC equipment, including air handling units, fan coil units, heat recovery fresh air equipment, floor convectors, and purification equipment. Its products serve commercial, institutional, and industrial applications requiring temperature, humidity, ventilation, and air quality management. Shairko's mission is to provide practical HVAC and indoor environmental solutions through product development, manufacturing, and customer support.