RRK9®, AAI-21®, And Kollel Harambam Announce Torah-Rooted K9 And Animal-Assisted Services Apprenticeship Pathway

MENAFN - GetNews)Redemption Road K9 (RRK9®), the Animal-Assisted Intervention for the 21st Century (AAI-21®) program, and Kollel HaRambam today announced a collaborative Torah-rooted pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship pathway for individuals interested in personal and professional development, professional K9 services, animal-assisted interventions, public safety, animal welfare, community support, and related fields.

The initiative is designed as both a community resource and a workforce-development program. It provides participants with structured education, supervised laboratory learning, mentorship, career preparation, and individualized development planning while creating a supportive environment for individuals seeking stability, purpose, professional direction, and service-oriented employment.

A Two-Year Educational and Professional Development Window

The program provides an educational and professional-development window of up to two years, depending on participant goals, program sequencing, funding, placement opportunities, and applicable apprenticeship requirements.

This period is intended to allow participants to progress through a structured sequence of:



Foundational classroom instruction

Laboratory and demonstration-based learning

Supervised practical exercises

Hybrid instruction using in-person and online learning formats

Professional communication and documentation

Mentorship and guided reflection

Career exploration and employment preparation Individualized growth and transition planning

Participants may enter through a pre-apprenticeship (high school or high school equivalent) foundation and, when eligible, advance toward apprenticeship-related learning, supervised work experience, employment, or further professional education. Advancement will depend on demonstrated competence, conduct, attendance, safety compliance, available placements, and the requirements of the relevant employer or credentialing authority.

Classroom, Laboratory, and Hybrid Instruction

The apprenticeship pathway combines three complementary learning environments:

Classroom instruction address canine behavior, learning theory, K9 program organization, safety, humane animal care, legal and ethical responsibilities, risk management, documentation, community impact, and professional standards.

Laboratory and supervised practical learning provides controlled opportunities to examine program procedures, communication, observation, safety planning, documentation, and scenario-based decision-making. These activities are being conducted within defined educational boundaries and do not authorize participants to perform law-enforcement, clinical, or professional K9 duties independently.

Hybrid learning extends instruction through digital resources, guided assignments, virtual communication, documentation exercises, and other approved educational tools. The hybrid format is intended to improve access while preserving the importance of in-person supervision, hands-on learning, and professional accountability.

A Community Resource and Workforce-Development Hub

The partnership is designed to function as more than a training course. It is intended to serve as a community-based educational and support resource, comparable in purpose to a rehabilitation, reentry, social-service, or career-development setting.

Through appropriate partnerships and qualified personnel, the program supports individuals who are seeking:



A structured pathway toward employment

Career redirection or reentry support

Mentorship and positive professional relationships

Personal development and greater workplace confidence

Exposure to animal-assisted and public-service fields

Assistance identifying education, employment, or referral resources Preparation for future work under qualified supervision

The program's educational and workforce-development mission is to help participants build the knowledge, habits, communication skills, ethical judgment, and documented competencies needed to pursue future opportunities with qualified employers, public agencies, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and professional programs.

Torah-Rooted Ethics and Professional Formation

The partnership represents an intentional connection between rigorous Torah learning and contemporary vocational preparation. Through Kollel HaRambam's educational and community framework, participants will be introduced to principles of dignity, stewardship, truthfulness, accountability, compassion, responsibility, and the prevention of unnecessary suffering.

These principles will be integrated with evidence-informed instruction in:



Canine behavior and welfare

K9 program structure and administration

Safety and risk management

Professional communication

Legal and ethical compliance

Documentation and accountability

Animal-assisted intervention concepts

Community engagement and public trust Career readiness and workplace conduct

The program also incorporates a positive self-esteem theory based framework. Participants are encouraged to recognize their strengths, accept constructive feedback, set realistic goals, manage challenges, and develop confidence through demonstrated competence. Self-esteem is presented not as self-importance, but as a foundation for humility, resilience, responsible decision-making, and continued growth.

"Torah teaches that every person possesses dignity, responsibility, and the capacity for growth,” said Rabbi Aharon Shaltiel Halevi, spiritual leader of Kollel HaRambam.“Our goal is to help participants develop both professional capability and personal character. A successful professional must be knowledgeable and disciplined, but also compassionate, self-aware, trustworthy, and committed to serving the public and protecting animal welfare.”

Preparing Participants for Meaningful Next Steps

The curriculum supports exploration and preparation for fields that may include:



Animal-assisted intervention and support services

Trauma-informed and victim-support environments

Juvenile rehabilitation and restorative programs

Community outreach and education

Public-safety and emergency-support settings

K9 program administration and documentation

Animal welfare and humane working-dog practices

Professional mentorship and workforce services Further education, agency training, or employer-based development

“This partnership recognizes that effective workforce preparation must address the whole person,” said Dr. Shirin Shoshana, program coordinator for AAI-21®.“Technical knowledge is essential, but long-term professional success also depends on self-awareness, emotional resilience, ethical judgment, and the ability to establish healthy, respectful relationships with people and animals.”

John Anthony Shahor, cynologist, university professor, and professional K9 handler, added,“Here, professional excellence begins with character and accountable practice. This initiative gives participants a structured environment in which to develop technical understanding while learning how judgment, communication, humility, safety, and personal responsibility influence the effectiveness of every K9-related program.”

Program completion may strengthen a participant's qualifications and support eligibility for future opportunities; however, it is not a substitute for any required license, certification, agency appointment, clinical credential, employer qualification, or governmental authorization. Graduates will be prepared to pursue appropriate next steps with qualified employers, public agencies, educational institutions, and professional organizations.

This distinction is central to the partnership's commitment to responsible workforce development. Donors, employers, and community partners are supporting a supervised pathway through which participants can gain knowledge, develop character, build workplace readiness, and pursue meaningful service-oriented careers.

RRK9®, AAI-21®, and Kollel HaRambam have created partnership to serve as a model for values-based workforce development-combining Torah-rooted ethics, positive personal development, scientific and professional instruction, humane animal care, community support, and accountable career preparation.

About Kollel HaRambam

Kollel HaRambam is a Torah-centered Orthodox institution dedicated to rigorous Jewish learning, halachic integrity, personal development, pastoral support, and community leadership. Led by Rabbi Aharon Shaltiel Halevi, the Kollel seeks to help individuals translate Torah wisdom into ethical, compassionate, and responsible service.

About AAI-21®

The Animal-Assisted Intervention for the 21st Century (AAI-21®) program develops university-aligned curricula and implementation support for canine-assisted interventions in areas including trauma recovery, juvenile rehabilitation, victim services, education, and community support. The program emphasizes evidence-informed practice, humane treatment, professional accountability, and the responsible integration of people and working animals.

About RRK9®

RRK9® supports the development of professional K9 programs through education, curriculum development, organizational guidance, safety practices, documentation standards, and workforce pathways. Its work emphasizes lawful, ethical, evidence-informed, and humane approaches to K9 operations and canine-assisted services.

For more details visit: