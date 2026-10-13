IMF Forecasts Azerbaijan's Inflation At 5.6% In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts Azerbaijan's inflation to ease to 5.6 percent in 2027 from 5.8 percent in 2026, according to the latest World Economic Outlook.

In the April edition of the WEO, it expected the country's inflation to stand at 6 percent in 2026 before decreasing to 5.1 percent in 2027.

IMF estimates that inflation in Azerbaijan was 5.6 percent in 2025.

Meanwhile, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, consumer prices in the country increased by 5.5% in September 2026 compared with the same month of 2025.

Statistical data show that Azerbaijan's annual inflation rate fluctuated mainly between 5% and 6% during the first nine months of 2026. Annual inflation stood at 5.5% in September, compared with 5.4% at the beginning of the year. It rose to 6.3% in April and May, declined to 6% in June and 5% in July, and fell further to 4.9% in August before rising again in September.

As for the current account balance, the IMF has significantly revised its outlook for 2026 and 2027. The financial institution now forecasts the current account balance in Azerbaijan at 11.3 percent in 2026, as compared to 4.6 percent in 2025 and 9.8 percent in 2027. This is while in the previous WEO, the IMF expected these figures to stand at 9.7 percent in 2026 and 5.4 percent in 2027.