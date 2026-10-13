Baku Hosts Turkic Fintech Sector Representatives (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Fintech Sector Trade Delegation Program, organized by the Fintech Alliance of Turkic States (TURKFIN), is taking place in Baku on October 13, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Leading representatives from the finance and financial technology (fintech) sectors of Turkic states are participating in the event. Discussions within the program cover the future of digital payments, shared regulatory approaches, and next-generation payment trends.

Speeches are scheduled at the opening of the event by Chief Commercial Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Gülizar Yavaş; Chairman of the Board of AzFina, Edgar Abdullayev; Board Member of the Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association of Türkiye (TÖDEB), Tarık Tombul; Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Vusal Khalilov; Chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Zakir Nuriyev; and a representative of the Central Bank of Türkiye, Ahmet Buğday. The panel discussions held within the framework of the program will focus on the prospects for the development of digital payments in Turkic states, the harmonization of regulatory approaches in the financial technology sector, and new technological trends in payment systems.

Representatives from the fintech and payment sectors of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan are expected to participate in the discussions.

Will be updated