Iran Seeks To Strengthen Ties With Azerbaijan Minister (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ties between Iran and Azerbaijan will hopefully further develop and relations will be strengthened, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have historical roots. The two countries share commonalities in many areas, including culture, religion, history, and social interests. All of this paves the way for the enhancement of relations between the two nations. Currently, relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction.

Given the positive rapport between the presidents of the two countries, the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran has risen over the past two years," he said.

The minister added that discussions regarding the further development of ties between the two countries took place during the visit and the high-level meetings held. Moving the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran into the implementation phase is considered one of the objectives of the visit. Overall, constructive talks were held within the framework of the visit. Momeni said that relations between the two countries are at an excellent level in areas such as the economy, trade, security, and border crossings, as well as in other spheres of mutual interest to the interior ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan.

According to him, it was decided during the visit to establish joint working groups to address key issues and further develop relations between the two countries.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Azerbaijan on October 12, accompanied by Head of Iran's Crisis Management Organization, Hossein Sajedinia, Governor of Ardabil, Masoud Emami Yeganeh, Governor of Gilan Province, Hadi Haghshenas, member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Yaghoub Rezazadeh, and advisors to the Interior Minister, Hamid Khajenejad and Mehdi Javaheri.