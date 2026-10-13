Advantest Showcases Latest Test Solutions At SEMICON West 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will present its latest semiconductor test solutions at SEMICON West 2026, which will be held from Oct. 13-15 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Throughout the event, Advantest will showcase its broad portfolio of test solutions for applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), memory, silicon photonics and more.

Additionally, the company is a proud sponsor of this year's Test Vision Symposium and will continue its participation in SEMI's Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as one of the founding members.

Product Display

Advantest's product showcase will be located at booth #1833 in the South Hall, featuring the company's comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:



The V93000 EXA Scale SoC Test System, which offers a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient test platform that addresses industry challenges and tests sophisticated applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-performance compute (HPC), Power Management ICs (PMICs), RF Devices, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more.

Extending the V93000 test system's capabilities to support high-volume production of silicon photonics and co-packaged optics devices.

Advantest's System-Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed I/O interfaces with a wide range of Active Thermal Control options.

A cutting-edge test cell for advanced memory devices, integrating the new M5241 handler that supports high-power, high-density AI memory devices and the T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM test system. AI-powered test solutions, such as the ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDITM), a solution platform that automates the process of converting insights into actionable production steps within the same test insertion, optimizing yield, improving quality and reducing time to market.



Presentations

In addition to its product display, Advantest will participate in this year's technical program, with Clemens Leichtle delivering a talk on“Scaling Silicon Photonics & NPO/CPO Test ​for High-Volume Manufacturing ​ ​” on Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the North Hall, Lower Level, Room 20. Advantest will also join this year's Test Vision as a sponsor and presenter, with Vincent Chu presenting“Data-Lake-Driven Automated Machine Learning Pipeline for Accessible Predictive Test Intelligence.”

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

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