Bouygues Telecom And Ibasis Sign Long-Term, Strategic Partnership For International Voice, IPX, Wholesale Roaming Services And Jointly Launch Roaming Office



Roaming Office creation, to bring scale and negotiation strength to independent operators

First independent European MNO to adopt a fully outsourced roaming model 8th Tier One operator to select iBASIS for international wholesale communication services



PARIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBASIS, a leading global provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and Bouygues Telecom, one of France's major mobile network operators, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership covering international Voice, IPX, and Roaming commercial services.

Under the agreement, Bouygues Telecom grants iBASIS exclusivity for all international voice wholesale and IPX services, as well as a managed roaming services contract under which iBASIS will take over Bouygues Telecom's roaming negotiation and operational management activities.

“Partnering with iBASIS allows us to access premium international voice and mobile services, ensure the best quality, efficiency, and resilience for our international services, while preserving the expertise of our teams,” said Carmine Muscariello, VP Executive Director Wholesale and Operators Relations at Bouygues Telecom.“Working closely with iBASIS, we co-created Roaming Office to address the evolving roaming needs. By combining Bouygues Telecom's operational expertise with iBASIS' global scale and technical capabilities, we are better positioned to rebalance roaming negotiations, accelerate our transition to VoLTE and 5G SA, and capture new wholesale opportunities.”



“We are proud to have been selected by Bouygues Telecom, a Tier One operator in the world's #1 tourism destination, serving more than 100 million of visitors, entrusted with a very strategic scope,“said Nicolas Barret, Chief Growth Officer at iBASIS.“The market is undergoing profound shifts, from VoLTE roaming to the rise of travel eSIM, and independent operators need strong, neutral partners to keep pace. By combining our global wholesale expertise with Bouygues Telecom's forward-looking vision, we are creating a new flexible roaming model to better fit the reality of the market.”

By joining forces with iBASIS, Bouygues Telecom becomes the first independent European operator to adopt a model in which a neutral wholesale specialist aggregates expertise and traffic volumes to help independents compete more effectively in an increasingly group-dominated landscape.

“We are honored to be selected by Bouygues Telecom, now the eighth Tier One mobile operator to place its confidence in the iBASIS consolidation model,” said Patrick George, iBASIS Group CEO.“Long recognized for delivering high performance in global voice and mobile services, our consolidation approach is now proving equally powerful in the roaming domain. By choosing this model, Bouygues Telecom positions itself as a first mover among independent mobile network operators, demonstrating both leadership and a clear vision for the future of roaming partnerships.”

About iBASIS

Trusted by 1,400+ customers across 36 locations, iBASIS helps manage the complexities of delivering voice, business messaging, roaming, Travel eSIM and IoT services worldwide. As a leader in global communications for 30 years and the first independent wholesale communications specialist, iBASIS sets industry standards in quality, reliability, and innovative models.

About Bouygues Telecom

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Bouygues Telecom is a global French telecommunications and digital services operator. In 2025, the company achieved a turnover of 8.1 billion euros, employs 10,700 people, and has 501 stores in France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its individual customers, businesses, and public administrations with secure, innovative, and high-quality Fixed and Mobile communication services, as well as very high-speed internet services, by constantly developing its network and user experience. 27.4 million Mobile customers (M2M included) and 5.5 million Fixed customers trust Bouygues Telecom, the number 1 operator for WiFi and mobile internet connections according to nPerf in 2025, and number 1 for Mobile in dense areas according to ARCEP, in 2025 and Best Retail Chain in 2027 in the Phone category. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network covers more than 20,770 municipalities and over 88% of the population. Bouygues Telecom's Business Division supports and fosters the growth of a community of over 120,000 clients-including four out of five CAC 40 major accounts-by rolling out Very High-Speed Broadband across France, streamlining the adoption of new use cases such as unified communications, smart networks, and enterprise mobility services, and supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructure.Committed to reducing its carbon emissions, Bouygues Telecom aims to achieve -29.4% for scopes 1 and 2 and -17.5% for scope 3 by 2027, objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). #OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble

To follow Bouygues Telecom news: corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr, on X: @ByTel_Corporate

Media Contact

Valerie Tartrou

iBASIS

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+ 33 6 17 73 03 39

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at