Airconsole Partners With Zeekr, Marking Its Entry Into The Geely Auto Group Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership debuts at the 2026 Paris Motor Show with a showcase of PAC-MAN Championship Edition and light integration.

Paris, France, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N-Dream, the Swiss company behind the leading in-car gaming platform AirConsole, announced today a partnership with Zeekr. The two companies are appearing together at the 2026 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de l'Auto), running October 12–18 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, to give visitors a first look at in-car gaming ahead of AirConsole's official launch as part of the Zeekr Connected Premium package.









AirConsole in-car gaming in a Zeekr, using their smartphones as controllers. The partnership marks AirConsole's entry into the Geely Auto Group ecosystem.

Zeekr: A New Chapter for AirConsole

Zeekr, the global high-end, electric-first mobility brand from Geely Auto Group, brings together technology, innovation and design to create a connected experience for its customers. Zeekr combines the scale, technology and innovation of a global automotive group with European design and engineering, supported by R&D centres in Sweden, Germany and the UK and a design studio in Gothenburg.









For its Paris Motor Show debut, the brand is presenting its full European line-up, including the new flagship luxury SUV, the Zeekr 9X; the premium mid-size SUV, the Zeekr 7X; the premium compact SUV, the Zeekr X; the premium shooting brake, the Zeekr 001; and the premium grand tourer, the Zeekr 7GT, alongside a showcase of the forward-looking technologies shaping its next generation of vehicles.

The partnership with AirConsole adds a new dimension to this experience, bringing integrated gaming and entertainment into the vehicle environment.

The collaboration builds on AirConsole's established position in the automotive industry. The platform already delivers in-car gaming for BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda and Tata Motors in more than 5 million vehicles worldwide, and now extends to one of the fastest-moving automotive brands in Europe.

"Zeekr moves fast and this makes it a natural fit for AirConsole. As our first partnership within Geely Auto Group, it's also a sign of where we see the next wave of in-car entertainment coming from: a new generation of automakers treating infotainment and in-car technology as a core part of the driving experience," said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream.

The Paris Motor Show Participation

Visitors to Zeekr's stand in Hall 5.2 will be able to experience AirConsole running directly inside the 7GT's infotainment system throughout the show. Using their smartphones as controllers, passengers can jump straight into play, by only scanning a QR code, with no additional hardware or setup required.

"Our partnership with AirConsole gives us an opportunity to explore how gaming can become part of the connected in-car experience. We are looking forward to giving Paris Motor Show visitors a first-hand look at what that can mean for time spent in our premium vehicles," said Lothar Schupet, CEO of Zeekr Europe.

AirConsole will roll out in select models across Zeekr's line-up before the end of 2026, bundled with Zeekr Connected Premium, the brand's top-tier connected services package.

The PAC-MAN Championship Edition Experience within AirConsole

The flagship title on display will be PAC-MAN Championship Edition, brought to the show through AirConsole's collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. The game syncs with the vehicle's ambient lighting, so the cabin reacts to the action on screen, giving visitors a hands-on look at a global gaming IP running natively in the car.

Media images can be found here.

About AirConsole by N-Dream

Drive together, play together. N-Dream is the in-car experience company behind AirConsole, the world's first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. AirConsole's immersive features transform your car into a fully featured gaming station, integrating the infotainment, sound, and light systems into a single entertainment experience. AirConsole's rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age, and by allowing any passenger to join using their phone as a controller, it is a true social experience. Available across premium OEM partners including BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, and Tata Motors, N-Dream is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and is a subsidiary of KPIT Technologies.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium mobility brand from Geely Auto Group, combining the power of a global automotive giant with a European soul. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain.

Zeekr operates its R&D centres and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 900,000 vehicles to date. Zeekr has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand. Zeekr Europe is active in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Austria. For more information, please visit: .

About Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / PAC-MAN Championship Edition

PAC-MAN Championship Edition was developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, reimagining the arcade classic PAC-MAN with modern gameplay mechanics.

PAC-MANTM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: N-Dream: Aude Darmon, Head of Marketing, on... Zeekr Europe: Clara Zerbib, PR Lead, on...