Secondee Labs Named An Openai Select Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Secondee Labs, an AI implementation lab operating as Secondee, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.Secondee builds and manages AI that handles agreed routine tasks in the tools teams already use. Its approach starts with a defined workflow, clear permissions and an agreed standard for completion. Customer teams retain control of approvals, exceptions and customer relationships.The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It provides resources, enablement and support to help organisations adopt OpenAI technologies and turn them into measurable business outcomes.As an OpenAI Select Partner, Secondee Labs will continue working with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. Secondee's focus is the routine work between business systems, where information needs to be copied, checked, followed up or entered into another tool.Engagements begin by mapping a workflow and agreeing its owner, operating boundaries and baseline. A paid pilot then evaluates the work against real tasks, measuring output quality, human review effort and the full cost of delivery. Expansion depends on the evidence from that work.Secondee is also developing a method for improving the efficiency of proven AI workflows while preserving their checks. The method assesses changes against agreed quality and total-cost criteria, with separate evaluation cases, controlled releases and a way to roll back. Its cost assessment includes implementation, model usage, operation, human review, corrections and maintenance.For organisations exploring AI implementation, Secondee recommends starting with one bounded task and a clear definition of done. The aim is to establish useful work that can be measured and operated reliably before expanding the scope.About Secondee LabsFounded by Victor Zhang, Secondee Labs operates as Secondee, an AI implementation lab. It builds and manages AI around agreed business workflows, existing tools and human decision-making. Learn more at .Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:Media enquiries:...

Victor Zhang

Secondee Labs

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Secondee Labs Named an OpenAI Select Partner News Provided By Secondee Labs October 13, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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