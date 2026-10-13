Kickstarter Success: Leagend JS300 PRO Series Gains Strong Support For Redefining The Traditional Jump Starter

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO with clamps

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, leagend JS300 PRO and PRO-D redefine vehicle starting with battery-free SuperCap technology and intelligent monitoring.

- leagend ManagementDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive technology innovator and the top manufacturer leagend today announced that its latest innovation, the JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D battery-free SuperCap jump starter series, has successfully achieved its Kickstarter funding goal, marking a significant milestone in the development of a new approach to vehicle starting technology.The successful campaign response demonstrates growing interest from drivers and automotive technology enthusiasts seeking alternatives to traditional portable jump starters. By combining battery-free SuperCap technology, intelligent battery monitoring, and permanently installed starting assistance, the leagend JS300 PRO series introduces a smarter way for drivers to stay prepared for unexpected starting challenges.The Kickstarter campaign, titled“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start,” continues to welcome supporters who want to experience the next generation of vehicle starting solutions.A New Category Beyond Traditional Jump StartersTraditional portable jump starters are typically designed as emergency devices that drivers store separately and recharge when needed. While useful in certain situations, they require drivers to remember maintenance, charging and storage before an emergency occurs.The leagend JS300 PRO series takes a different approach.Designed as a permanently installed vehicle system, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D remain connected to the vehicle battery and use advanced SuperCap technology to provide starting assistance without relying on a built-in rechargeable chemical battery.This design transforms the jump starter from an emergency accessory into a more integrated vehicle solution-one designed to stay with the vehicle, monitor battery conditions and support drivers whenever starting assistance is needed.Built for Extreme Weather and Everyday DrivingVehicle batteries face greater challenges during extreme temperatures, especially during cold winter conditions when reduced battery performance can affect starting reliability.Both JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D are engineered to operate from −40°C to 80°C, providing drivers with confidence across demanding climates and seasonal changes.Whether facing freezing winter mornings, hot summer conditions, long parking periods or frequent short-distance driving, the JS300 PRO series is designed to support everyday vehicle readiness.At the same time, the battery-free SuperCap architecture offers a different approach from conventional lithium-based portable jump starters by using supercapacitors to store and rapidly release energy for starting assistance.Intelligent Battery Monitoring for Better Vehicle AwarenessBeyond starting assistance, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D provide drivers with greater visibility into vehicle battery conditions.Through the leagend smart app, users can monitor important information including:.State of Charge (SoC).State of Health (SoH).Cold Cranking Amps (CCA).Battery voltage.Temperature information.Starting performance dataBy providing access to battery insights, the system helps drivers better understand their vehicle's condition and make more informed maintenance decisions before unexpected problems occur.Smarter Functions Designed Around Real Driving NeedsThe JS300 PRO series introduces intelligent features developed for modern drivers.Self-Learning Mode allows the system to understand vehicle starting behavior and adapt its operation based on real-world conditions.Drive Mode supports the integrated operation of the permanently installed system during vehicle use, helping the JS300 series become part of the vehicle's everyday starting ecosystem.Together, these functions demonstrate leagend's vision of moving beyond traditional emergency solutions toward proactive vehicle battery management.JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D: Two Ways to Experience Smarter StartingThe two Kickstarter models share the same foundation of battery-free SuperCap technology and intelligent monitoring while offering different user experiences.leagend JS300 PROProvides intelligent battery monitoring through the smart app, allowing drivers to access detailed battery and starting-system information from their mobile devices.leagend JS300 PRO-DAdds a solar-assisted onboard display, providing convenient access to essential information such as battery and SuperCap system status directly inside the vehicle.With two models available, drivers can choose between a streamlined app-based experience or a combination of app connectivity and onboard information display.A Strong Response from the Automotive CommunityThe successful Kickstarter funding reflects increasing demand for smarter automotive solutions that combine convenience, reliability and intelligent technology.“Achieving our Kickstarter funding goal confirms that drivers are looking for more than traditional emergency products,” said a leagend representative.“JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D represent our vision of transforming the jump starter into an intelligent vehicle system that helps drivers stay prepared, informed and confident.”Support the Next Generation of Vehicle Starting TechnologyFollowing the successful funding milestone, the leagend JS300 PRO Kickstarter campaign continues to provide an opportunity for additional supporters to join the project and become part of the development journey.For drivers who want to move beyond traditional portable jump starters and experience a smarter approach to vehicle readiness, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D offer a new solution built around:.Battery-free SuperCap technology.Extreme-weather capability.Intelligent battery monitoring.Smart app connectivity.Solar-assisted display option.Permanently installed vehicle integrationThe campaign“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start” is available now on Kickstarter, click to learn more and back them.About leagendWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics, leagend, the top manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, develops and manufactures battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and battery-free SuperCap jump starters. Through continuous investment in product development and R&D, leagend is committed to creating practical automotive technologies that improve vehicle maintenance, starting reliability and everyday driving confidence.Media & Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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Kickstarter Success: leagend JS300 PRO Series Gains Strong Support for Redefining the Traditional Jump Starter News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 13, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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