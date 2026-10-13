Rimes Appoints Tigran Khrimian As Chief Technology Officer

Former FINRA technology executive to lead technology strategy, platform transformation, and AI enablement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced the appointment of Tigran Khrimian as Chief Technology Officer.

Khrimian will lead Rimes' global technology strategy, with responsibility for platform transformation, engineering, and AI enablement. He will also focus on expanding the data and intelligence capabilities Rimes delivers to institutional asset owners, asset managers and asset servicers as the company advances its Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets.

Before joining Rimes, Khrimian spent over 20 years at FINRA, where he most recently served as Chief Technology Engineering Officer. In that role, he guided technology strategy, engineering modernization and AI-driven transformation across FINRA's digital and data platforms, while helping establish governance and capability frameworks for responsible generative AI adoption. He also led major cloud, data and engineering transformation initiatives across complex, highly regulated environments and played a key role in building the U.S. Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT).

At Rimes, Khrimian will help lead the company's ongoing technology transformation, including the migration of Rimes' platform capabilities onto Databricks and the development of a unified, scalable architecture to support new data, workflow and AI-driven capabilities.

"Tigran has the combination of deep technical expertise, collaborative leadership and execution capability that we need for our next phase of growth," said Vijay Mayadas, CEO of Rimes. "He has an exceptional ability to simplify complex engineering challenges and turn ambitious technology objectives into action. That leadership will be critical as we accelerate our cloud-native strategy, advance our AI capabilities and continue building the next generation of our Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets."

"Rimes has a strong record of delivering client-focused enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions," said Tigran Khrimian. "My focus as CTO will be on strengthening our engineering capabilities, accelerating our cloud-native transformation and building a technology foundation that enables us to deliver new innovations in data and AI for our clients."

About Rimes

Rimes provides the Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets, a trusted data network and intelligence architecture that transforms fragmented data, operations and workflows into decision-grade intelligence. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions that power more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. For more information, visit .

Laura Davis

Rimes

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