Branchspace And 2E Systems Announce Alliance To Offer Airlines More

branchspace x 2e alliance

Branchspace and 2e Systems have just formed a commercial alliance, bringing modern retailing and communication technology together, ready for Offer & Order

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branchspace and 2e Systems today launched branchspace × 2e, a commercial alliance between two proven specialists, with 13 and 27 years in airline technology respectively. The two are combining their leading technology modules and integrations into one proposition for airlines. Airlines get one partner for e-commerce and retailing across the customer journey, passenger and crew communication for disruption management and more, and seamless systems integration, in whatever mix they need.One alliance multiplying impactThis is one alliance between two complementary specialists multiplying what each can do.Branchspace brings more than a decade of airline e-commerce and retailing. Its technology platform helps airlines lift direct sales, conversion and ancillary revenue from planning to booking, ancillaries, check-in and loyalty experiences, across all key customer touchpoints including mobile apps and web.2e Systems brings 27 years of airline software engineering. It specialises in end-to-end retailing, NDC, and passenger, ground staff and crew communication, including disruption management and integration with the systems airlines already run.“For 27 years, 2e Systems has believed airlines deserve best-of-breed technology, not a one-size-fits-all compromise. With Branchspace, that belief gets bigger. Two plus two makes five: together we offer more products and features, more capability, more integrations and more people behind every airline we work with, with the same flexibility our customers count on today.” - Phil Douglas, Founder and CEO, 2e Systems“The Branchspace management team is very excited to join forces in a tech alliance with a like-minded provider in 2e Systems. Together, we will be better placed to help airlines navigate change, elevate customer experience and transition to modern airline retailing digital experiences” - Michael Huynh, Founder and Managing Director, BranchspaceWhat it means for airlines.More choice, more capability, less lock-in..Best-of-breed modules that work with existing Offer & Order / PSS systems and other third-party providers. Airlines pick what they need and keep what works..True retailing, starting today. Personalised shopping, ancillaries at every touchpoint and seamless self-service can go live now. Check-in becomes a moment for travellers to tailor their trip, and for airlines to sell more. Engagement along the customer journey. No waiting years for a system replacement..A real digital transformation, at a manageable pace. Airlines modernise step by step, with each step delivering value, rather than betting everything on one big change. This also means that airline teams can start to experiment and learn what modern retailing really means, focusing on outcomes and breaking down silos..Free to choose, free to change. Both platforms are system-agnostic and work with any PSS or Offer & Order system. Every module stands on its own and is seamlessly integrated with other airline systems. Airlines pick what they need, keep what works and add more as they grow, without being locked into any single vendor..Ready for Offer & Order. Nothing has to be replaced at once, and today's investment transitions seamlessly into Offer, Order..Disruption turned into opportunity. Passengers, flight crew, airport staff and contact centre are kept informed in real time, and the right offer reaches the right traveler when plans change. With easy servicing opportunities in the channel they prefer..Partners, not vendors. Both companies measure success by what value they build with airlines over the years, not by the contract they win.Proven where it countsWith Branchspace's retailing platform, Oman Air moved its direct booking share from around 20% to up to 70%. 2e Systems' platforms send more than 1.6 billion passenger, ground staff and flight crew notifications a year. Together, the two companies' technology serves carriers including Aeromexico, airBaltic, jetBlue, Kenya Airways, KM Malta Airlines, Kenya Airways, Lufthansa Group, Oman Air and WestJet.“Airlines want to innovate, but the most innovative players are too often overlooked because they are smaller. We are changing that. Branchspace × 2e gives airlines the ideas and agility of two specialists, with the delivery strength they need to say yes. They can start modern retailing today and seamlessly transition to Offer & Order at their own pace.” - Ursula Silling, CEO, BranchspaceBranchspace × 2e will be presented at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, stand 1-102B.

Renata Buranello

branchspace x 2e

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Branchspace and 2e Systems announce alliance to offer airlines more News Provided By Branchspace October 13, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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