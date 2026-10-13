Vision 2030 Up Close: German Travel Creator Mike Arens Puts Riyadh To The Test

German travel creator Mike Arens during a giraffe encounter at Nofa Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Resort outside the Saudi capital, on his August-September 2026 media trip. © EA Ventures GmbH

One week before Riyadh Season opens, a five-part video series shows what Vision 2030 means for travellers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

- Mike Arens, Travel CreatorBAD VIGAUN, AUSTRIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Riyadh Season 2026, which opens on October 21, German travel creator Mike Arens has published a five-part video series examining how Saudi Arabia's capital is changing as a leisure destination for travellers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The German-language series on his YouTube channel follows a media trip from August 30 to September 7, 2026, with one episode each dedicated to Nofa Riyadh, Mansard Riyadh, Bab Samhan in Diriyah, Six Flags Qiddiya City and the Aquarabia water park.The series looks at Riyadh, Diriyah and Qiddiya through the eyes of a European traveller, asking how the region's growing mix of heritage, hospitality and entertainment translates into a practical leisure trip.A Destination Shaped by Vision 2030Tourism is a central pillar of Vision 2030, the economic diversification programme Saudi Arabia launched in 2016. The Kingdom has issued tourist e-visas since September 2019, passed its original goal of 100 million annual visits in 2023 and has since raised its target to 150 million domestic and international visitors by 2030. According to preliminary figures from the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the country welcomed around 122 million visitors in 2025.In Riyadh, developments such as Diriyah and Qiddiya are designed to broaden the capital's leisure offer alongside its role as a political and business centre.A Changing Leisure LandscapeThe shift is not only economic. Commercial cinemas reopened in 2018 after more than 35 years, and concerts, festivals and large entertainment venues have since become a visible part of leisure life in the capital. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is investing in its heritage. In Diriyah, the birthplace of the first Saudi state and home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, traditional Najdi mud-brick architecture is being restored and reinterpreted for hospitality, dining and culture.For Arens, this change was most tangible in the everyday travel experience. In his videos, he highlights the warmth of the Saudi hospitality he encountered and notes that he felt safe and welcome throughout his stay, impressions that may be particularly relevant for European travellers considering a first visit.A Journey Across Distinct Travel ExperiencesArens spent most of his stay at two Radisson Collection properties. Nofa Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Resort outside the capital, offered a contrast to the city with African-inspired design, private pool villas, wildlife encounters, horse riding and wellness. Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel, where he spent four nights, combines Paris-inspired design with contemporary urban hospitality. The itinerary also included an overnight stay at Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Diriyah, as well as visits to Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia.For international visitors, the trip also highlights a practical point: experiences promoted under the Riyadh umbrella are spread across different areas, so journey times, transport and the order of activities shape the quality of a short leisure visit.A European Lens on Saudi Arabia's Tourism OfferFor travellers in German-speaking Europe who may already know other Gulf destinations, Riyadh offers a different combination of cultural settings, urban hospitality and purpose-built entertainment."I knew Riyadh mainly as a big-city metropolis. What surprised me was how much variety one trip can hold, from Najdi heritage in Diriyah to giraffes just outside the city," says Arens.Selected hospitality stays and attraction visits were supported through media and creator arrangements, and the related social media content is labelled accordingly. The resulting editorial perspective is presented as Arens' own experience and should not be interpreted as an endorsement or official statement by the destinations or operators mentioned.About Mike ArensMike Arens is a German travel creator based in Switzerland. He covers distinctive hotels, theme parks, international destinations and experience-led travel for a predominantly German-speaking audience in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. His work is available on Instagram at and on YouTube at @m.i.k.e.a.r.e.n.s.About EA VenturesEA Ventures GmbH is an Austria-based talent and media relations company supporting creator and editorial projects in travel, hospitality and lifestyle. Further information is available at .

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Mike Arens at Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah (YouTube Short, German)

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Vision 2030 Up Close: German Travel Creator Mike Arens Puts Riyadh to the Test News Provided By EA Ventures GmbH October 13, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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