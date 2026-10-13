Bengaluru Techie Dies After Fall From 30Th Floor In Hyderabad, Apologises To Parents In Suicide Note

A 29-year-old software employee from Telangana's Suryapet district died after allegedly jumping from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Hyderabad's Nanakramguda area on Monday night, police said. The deceased, identified as Uppala Bharat, worked at a software company in Bengaluru. He had reportedly arrived in Hyderabad to meet a friend and was staying at the apartment complex, where he had moved into a rented flat two days before the incident.

Bharat Falls On Parked Car

According to the information available, Bharat fell onto a Hyundai WagonR parked inside the apartment complex. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident took place in Nanakramguda on Monday night. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Recover Suicide Note

An official from Gachibowli Police Station said police recovered a note purportedly written by Bharat. In the note, he reportedly apologised to his parents but did not mention a specific reason for his death.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by his relative, Uppala Kishore. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

Bharat's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056