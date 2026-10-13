Toobit Enhances Futures Trading With New Features

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced new features to Toobit Futures, including independent position calculations, one-click trading, and an updated web interface designed to improve trading efficiency and position management.

Among the enhancements is separate isolated margin mode, which enables traders to open multiple independent positions in the same direction on a single trading pair. Each position has its own profit and loss (P&L), margin allocation, and liquidation price calculations, allowing traders to manage different entry points and risk parameters separately. The feature is rolling out in stages, starting with Demo Trading on the web and app version 2.3.8, ahead of its planned live trading release.

The update also introduces one-click order placement, keyboard shortcuts, and faster trading pair navigation. A redesigned trading interface offers customizable layouts, clearer order settings, and a chronological data timeline for reviewing position activity. Traders can also increase existing positions under isolated or cross margin mode without opening a separate position.

The release comes as cryptocurrency derivatives continue to see substantial trading activity. According to CoinGlass, derivatives trading volume totaled $35.08 trillion during the first half of 2026, averaging $193.8 billion per day.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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