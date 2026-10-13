Logo for Weifeng Fastener

Examining Product Design, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Construction Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ningbo, China - October 2026 - Five China-based fastener and industrial parts companies are included in this reference list for wedge anchor sourcing in 2026: NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO., LTD; Ningbo Antuo Industrial Co., Ltd.; Hebei Qianmu Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; OPPU (Tianjin) Industrial Parts Co., Ltd.; and Shanghai Malaxy Industry Co., Ltd.This article introduces the companies, outlines key product characteristics, and reviews the technical considerations that shape wedge anchor selection for construction and industrial applications. Material specifications, corrosion protection, dimensional options, and relevant product documentation remain important factors when evaluating potential suppliers.The Wedge Anchor in 2026: Definition and ScopeA wedge anchor, also known as a through bolt, is a mechanical expansion anchor installed in a pre-drilled concrete hole. When tightened, its expansion mechanism presses against the hole wall to secure the fixture. Product records for Weifeng describe its through bolts as expansion anchors or concrete anchors, with diameters ranging from M6 to M24 and lengths from 50 mm to 300 mm, in carbon steel and stainless steel options.Wedge anchor performance depends on several factors, including diameter, embedment depth, concrete strength, edge distance, fixture thickness, and installation torque. Depending on the application, buyers may consider a Heavy-Duty Load Wedge Anchor for equipment supports or a High Tensile Wedge Anchor for projects with defined tensile load requirements. The suitability of each model should be established through its specifications and applicable test data.Industry Context: A Documentation-Driven CategoryGrand View Research estimated the global anchoring fasteners market at USD 3.12 billion in 2024, with mechanical anchors accounting for 58.3% of the market by product type. Mechanical expansion anchors are widely used in concrete fixing because they develop holding force through mechanical expansion without depending on adhesive curing time.For international purchasers, supplier evaluation involves more than checking product availability and dimensions. Material certificates, coating specifications, installation instructions, and product-specific load data help determine whether an anchor is suitable for its intended application. Standards and evaluation documents such as ASTM E488, ICC-ES AC193, and ACI 355.2 may be relevant depending on the product and project requirements.Importers should also verify the applicable customs classification and duty treatment for their specific shipments.How This List Was OrderedThis is a reference list rather than a verified performance ranking. The companies are presented in the order used in the original shortlist, without implying a ranking by product quality, sales volume, or price.The review considers five main areas: material and strength grade, surface treatment and corrosion protection, dimensional range, application suitability, and the availability of relevant technical documentation. General company information is distinguished from product-specific specifications, particularly where performance claims or technical approvals require further verification.The Five Manufacturers1. NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO., LTD (Weifeng Fastener)Ningbo Weifeng Fastener Co., Ltd. is a fastener manufacturer and trading company based in Yuyao, Zhejiang, China, according to its corporate profile and a third-party supplier listing published by Fastener World. The company states that it has operated since 2003 and specializes in screws, bolts, nuts, washers, anchors, and wood screws. Its wider product portfolio also includes nails and coach screws.Wedge anchors form part of this portfolio alongside other concrete anchoring products used in construction and installation work. Company materials state that its fasteners are available in carbon steel and stainless steel and can be supplied to DIN, ISO, ANSI, and JIS standards. For buyers sourcing a Carbon Steel Wedge Anchor or a stainless steel alternative, the specific material grade, finish, and dimensional requirements should be confirmed for the selected model. Options such as a Grade 4.8 Wedge Anchor, a 304 Stainless Steel Wedge Anchor, or a 316 Stainless Steel Wedge Anchor should be verified against the product specification rather than assumed across the entire portfolio.Other operating details disclosed in the company profile include a factory area of 7,000 m2, approximately 50 employees, annual output of about 6,000 tons, a two-engineer R&D team, and an export share of roughly 90%, with overseas markets including South America, Africa, and Russia. The company states that it performs in-house testing for tensile strength, torque, and corrosion resistance. These capabilities provide useful context for supplier evaluation, while individual orders should still be supported by relevant inspection records and product specifications.For applications requiring corrosion protection, buyers can ask whether a Zinc Plated Wedge Anchor or a Hot-Dip Galvanized Wedge Anchor is available for the selected model. The appropriate finish depends on the installation environment and project requirements, and should be confirmed through product documentation.2. Ningbo Antuo Industrial Co., Ltd.Ningbo Antuo Industrial Co., Ltd. is a Chinese hardware and metal products company whose reported product range includes construction hardware, automotive components, hand tools, high-pressure hose fittings, and engineering machinery parts. Its manufacturing operations cover multiple hardware product categories, serving a range of industrial applications. For wedge anchor sourcing, buyers should confirm the company's current product range and the availability of relevant anchor specifications before including it in a project shortlist.3. Hebei Qianmu Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Hebei Qianmu Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a fastener company based in Hebei, China, with public product information covering wedge anchors and other fastening products. Its product range includes carbon steel and stainless steel options, while surface-treatment choices such as zinc plating and hot-dip galvanizing may be relevant to different installation environments. For buyers comparing a Zinc Plated Wedge Anchor with a Hot-Dip Galvanized Wedge Anchor, the specified finish, material grade, dimensions, and applicable inspection records should be confirmed for the selected product.4. OPPU (Tianjin) Industrial Parts Co., Ltd.OPPU (Tianjin) Industrial Parts Co., Ltd. presents a range of industrial components, including fasteners, machined parts, stamped components, MRO products, and industrial accessories. Its stated application sectors include machinery, railway transportation, marine engineering, automotive manufacturing, and new energy equipment. This broad industrial portfolio makes the company relevant to further industrial fastener sourcing enquiries, although buyers should confirm the availability and specifications of individual wedge anchor models. For equipment foundations or steel structure installations, dimensional drawings, installation instructions, and applicable load data are useful documents to request.5. Shanghai Malaxy Industry Co., Ltd.Shanghai Malaxy Industry Co., Ltd. offers a range of industrial fasteners, including bolts, screws, nuts, threaded rods, and anchors. Its product listings include wedge anchors in carbon steel and stainless steel configurations for concrete-fixing applications. When evaluating these products, buyers should confirm the dimensions, material specifications, surface treatment, and installation requirements for the intended project. Applications involving heavy loads, vibration, or cracked concrete may require additional engineering review and product-specific test or evaluation documentation before a model is selected.Selection Criteria: What Differ entiates a Wedge Anchor Supplier. Material and strength grade: Carbon steel and stainless steel options serve different project needs. Grade 4.8 and Grade 8.8 identify different strength classes, while 304 and 316 stainless steel offer different corrosion-resistance characteristics. The exact grade should be confirmed for each model.. Surface treatment: Zinc-plated and hot-dip galvanized finishes should be assessed against the specified environment, coating requirements, and expected service conditions.. Load performance: A Heavy-Duty Load Wedge Anchor or High Tensile Wedge Anchor should be selected using relevant load data that identifies concrete strength, embedment depth, edge distance, and fixture configuration.. Installation and application: Equipment foundations, steel structures, and mechanical and electrical pipe fixing may involve different loading and installation conditions. Product dimensions, installation torque, and the manufacturer's instructions should match the intended application.. Concrete conditions: Applications involving cracked concrete or seismic loading may require specific technical evaluation. Buyers should verify whether the selected model has the appropriate documentation for the relevant project conditions.. Quality documentation: Material certificates, coating specifications, installation instructions, product-specific test reports, and applicable quality management certificates can support supplier evaluation. An ISO 9001 certificate, where claimed, should be checked for its validity and scope.Market ImplicationsMechanical expansion anchors remain an established option for concrete fixing across construction and industrial applications. For buyers, the main challenge is not simply identifying suppliers but matching product specifications to project requirements. A consistent document request covering material grades, coatings, dimensions, installation instructions, and applicable load data can make comparisons more reliable.For manufacturers and distributors, clear product identification and accessible technical documentation help customers distinguish general catalog descriptions from verified specifications. This is particularly relevant to projects involving structural steelwork, equipment foundations, and mechanical and electrical installations.Closing OutlookWedge anchors are expected to remain an important mechanical fixing option for concrete construction and industrial installation. As technical documentation continues to play a central role in supplier evaluation, clearly specified materials, suitable corrosion protection, installation guidance, and product-specific performance evidence will remain important considerations.The five companies in this reference list provide a starting point for further supplier assessment, subject to confirmation of each company's relevant product range. Buyers should request comparable documentation from shortlisted sources and verify that each anchor is suitable for its intended application before placing an order.

Tony

NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO.,LTD

+ +86-13355841616

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Wedge Anchor Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Anchoring Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 13, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.