Top Human Apis Manufacturer Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Expands Global Pharmaceutical Supply

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SHAOXING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is strengthening its role in the pharmaceutical supply chain through a broad portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical excipients, veterinary medicines, and related chemical products. As pharmaceutical companies worldwide seek dependable sourcing partners, manufacturers and distributors increasingly evaluate suppliers based on product range, quality management, regulatory documentation, and the ability to support international business. Established in 2010, Hantai Pharma has developed a business covering pharmaceutical raw materials and associated products, supported by two production bases, an operations center in Hangzhou, and overseas offices. Its offerings include human pharmaceutical APIs, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceutical Excipient products, positioning the company to serve customers across human healthcare, animal health, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A Pharmaceutical Supplier with a Broad Product Portfolio

The pharmaceutical industry relies on a complex supply chain that connects raw material producers, ingredient suppliers, formulation manufacturers, distributors, and finished-dose producers. Within this network, API manufacturers play an essential role by supplying the active substances responsible for the intended pharmacological effects of medicines. Pharmaceutical excipients provide complementary functions, supporting formulation stability, manufacturing processes, dosage consistency, and the delivery of active ingredients.

For pharmaceutical companies, identifying suitable suppliers requires careful evaluation. Buyers need to understand the product specifications, manufacturing sources, quality documentation, available quantities, and regulatory requirements associated with each ingredient. International procurement adds further considerations, including shipping arrangements, customs documentation, and communication across different markets.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates across several related areas of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. According to its published company profile, Hantai Pharma Group was established in April 2010 and is headquartered in Xinchang County, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, China. Its business includes pharmaceutical raw materials, chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical excipients, pharmaceutical packaging materials, fine chemicals, agricultural and veterinary products, plant extracts, and other health-related ingredients. The company reports serving customers in more than 60 countries and regions through its production and international business network.

This product diversity reflects the purchasing requirements of pharmaceutical businesses that often source multiple categories of ingredients and supporting materials. Rather than relying on a narrow product range, a supplier with capabilities across related categories can help customers coordinate inquiries, evaluate options, and establish procurement relationships for different manufacturing needs.

Human APIs Remain Central to Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Active pharmaceutical ingredients are a fundamental part of medicine production. Their chemical identity, purity, impurity profile, stability, and other defined characteristics can influence the quality of the finished medicine. API sourcing is therefore a technical and regulatory process rather than a simple purchasing decision.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. includes human pharmaceutical APIs among its principal product categories. Its published catalogue lists a range of ingredients used in different therapeutic areas, including Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cephalexin, Paracetamol, Prednisolone, Ursodeoxycholic acid, and other pharmaceutical substances. The catalogue also includes selected newer molecules and specialized ingredients.

The diversity of these products illustrates the range of requirements involved in API procurement. Different ingredients may require distinct storage conditions, handling procedures, analytical methods, and documentation. Buyers must confirm that a particular material is appropriate for the intended formulation and market, including whether the supplier can provide the necessary specification and supporting records.

For API manufacturers and distributors, reliable sourcing depends on a clear understanding of product requirements. Pharmaceutical buyers may review certificates of analysis, applicable manufacturing information, impurity data, stability information, and other documents as part of supplier qualification. The precise documentation required depends on the ingredient, the customer's quality system, and the regulations governing the intended product.

Hantai's broad API catalogue provides a starting point for customers seeking pharmaceutical raw materials from a supplier with an established international business. For each potential order, the specific grade, manufacturing source, available documentation, and commercial terms should be confirmed directly with the company.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Support Formulation Development

While APIs provide the active component of a medicine, pharmaceutical excipients help turn that ingredient into a practical and stable dosage form. Excipients can serve functions such as binding, filling, disintegration, lubrication, coating, preservation, or adjustment of formulation characteristics. Their suitability depends on the type of medicine being developed and the intended route of administration.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. lists Pharmaceutical Excipient products as a separate category within its portfolio. This enables the company to address a segment of the pharmaceutical supply chain that is closely connected to API sourcing but involves different technical considerations.

Excipients are not interchangeable simply because they perform similar functions. Their physical properties, chemical compatibility, moisture behavior, particle size, and other characteristics can influence the manufacturing process and the performance of the finished dosage form. Formulation teams must therefore assess each material according to its intended application and the relevant quality standards.

For ingredient suppliers, serving excipient customers requires accurate product identification and effective communication about specifications. Manufacturers may need information on grade, packaging, storage, traceability, and relevant quality documentation before approving a material for production. In regulated markets, the acceptability of an excipient also depends on its intended use and the applicable requirements.

Hantai's presence in both API and excipient categories gives customers an opportunity to discuss related sourcing needs through one business contact. For pharmaceutical manufacturers managing multiple formulations, this may help streamline initial supplier inquiries and support broader procurement planning. Each product, however, must still undergo its own technical and quality review.

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Extend the Company's Market Reach

Animal health represents another important part of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Veterinary medicines are used in companion animals, livestock, and other animal-care settings, with requirements that vary according to the species, intended use, product type, and market. The industry includes ingredients and products associated with parasite control, infection management, and other veterinary applications.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. includes Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and animal health products within its broader business. Its published product catalogue includes veterinary-related ingredients such as Amitraz, Abamectin, Albendazole, and Afoxolaner, alongside other pharmaceutical and animal health categories.

This segment creates opportunities for suppliers that can coordinate product sourcing and export business across human and animal health markets. However, veterinary products are subject to requirements that can differ significantly from those governing human medicines. Buyers need to confirm the permitted application, product grade, applicable registration or authorization requirements, and supporting documentation for the destination market.

For veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturers, ingredient consistency remains a key consideration. Production planning, quality assurance, and appropriate storage and transport arrangements can influence the reliability of the supply chain. Suppliers must also communicate clearly about product identity and intended use so customers can evaluate materials against their manufacturing and regulatory requirements.

By maintaining a portfolio that includes both human pharmaceutical ingredients and Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Hantai serves customers operating in related but distinct sectors. This breadth can support international sourcing conversations, while product-specific review remains essential for any intended veterinary application.

Manufacturing Network and Quality Management

Pharmaceutical procurement depends heavily on confidence in the supplier's manufacturing and quality systems. Customers need to understand where materials are produced, how quality is controlled, and which documentation is available to support their own compliance obligations.

Hantai Pharma reports operating two production bases, a Hangzhou operations center, and five overseas offices. The company also states that its annual API production exceeds 300 tons and that it serves customers in more than 60 countries and regions. These figures describe the company's published operational profile and provide context for its international business activities.

A production network can support product availability and coordination across different business categories, but capacity alone does not establish the suitability of an ingredient for a specific medicine. Pharmaceutical buyers generally need to examine the relevant manufacturing site, product specifications, quality systems, analytical controls, and regulatory documentation before qualifying a supplier.

For API sourcing, the evaluation process may include reviewing the manufacturer's quality management procedures, relevant audit information, change-control practices, batch records, and testing methods. The requirements differ depending on the ingredient and the customer's regulatory responsibilities. Pharmaceutical excipients and veterinary-related materials may require different documentation and qualification approaches.

Hantai's business spans pharmaceutical raw materials, excipients, veterinary products, and related categories, making clear product documentation and communication important to its international operations. Buyers should confirm which documents are available for each material, whether they apply to the relevant manufacturing source, and whether additional qualification steps are needed before commercial use.

Supporting International Pharmaceutical Trade

International pharmaceutical trade involves more than manufacturing or sourcing a product. Suppliers and buyers must coordinate product specifications, order quantities, packaging, transportation, documentation, and delivery schedules. Differences in local regulations and import requirements can also affect how a product may be supplied to a particular market.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reports an international customer base spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Its published information identifies overseas offices and an export-oriented business covering pharmaceutical products, veterinary products, chemical intermediates, vitamins, and pharmaceutical packaging materials.

For customers working across multiple markets, communication and documentation are important elements of supplier performance. Product descriptions, commercial invoices, packing information, shipping records, and applicable quality documents need to be consistent with the order and the destination's requirements. Buyers should also establish realistic lead times and clarify the responsibilities of each party before shipment.

The company offers an online product catalogue and inquiry process that enables prospective customers to identify categories and submit product requests. This can support early-stage discussions about availability and commercial requirements. A complete purchasing evaluation should then address the specific ingredient, required grade, quantity, destination, documentation, and delivery conditions.

For businesses seeking long-term sourcing relationships, the most useful supplier is one that communicates product limitations clearly, responds to technical inquiries, and provides documentation appropriate to the transaction. These practical factors can be as important as the breadth of the catalogue when managing pharmaceutical supply chains.

Market Outlook for API and Pharmaceutical Ingredient Suppliers

The pharmaceutical ingredients market continues to be shaped by global medicine demand, formulation development, supply chain diversification, and regulatory expectations. Buyers increasingly need suppliers that can support different ingredient categories while maintaining clear documentation and reliable communication.

Human APIs remain a central part of this environment, providing the active substances used in finished medicines. Pharmaceutical excipients support the formulation and manufacturing processes required to convert active substances into usable dosage forms. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals address the distinct requirements of animal health and related production sectors.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. brings these areas together within a wider portfolio that also includes chemical intermediates, packaging materials, vitamins, plant extracts, and other products. Its established international business and reported production network provide a foundation for serving customers across multiple markets.

For the company, continued development will depend on maintaining product quality, supporting customer qualification processes, and responding to the specific documentation and sourcing needs of different markets. For buyers, careful assessment of product specifications, manufacturing sources, quality records, and applicable regulations remains essential when choosing a pharmaceutical ingredient supplier.

As pharmaceutical companies continue to balance sourcing flexibility with quality and compliance, suppliers that combine broad product access with transparent technical communication may be well positioned to develop lasting commercial relationships. Hantai's portfolio across human APIs, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceutical Excipient products provides a basis for engaging with customers whose sourcing needs span several parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

About Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical supplier established in April 2010 and headquartered in Xinchang County, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, China. The company operates across pharmaceutical raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical excipients, veterinary products, pharmaceutical packaging materials, vitamins, plant extracts, and other related categories. Its published company profile describes two production bases, an operations center in Hangzhou, and five overseas offices, with customers in more than 60 countries and regions. Its product portfolio includes human APIs, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceutical Excipient products, supporting customers involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution, and related industries. The company also provides export services and product inquiry support for international customers. For more information about its products and services, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">hantaipharma.

Address: 12/F, Building B, Wan Feng Plaza, 518 Jiangbin West Road, Xinchang County, Zhejiang Province

Official Website:

Yufeng Hu

Shaoxing Hantai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

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