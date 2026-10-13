Maha Govt Forms Anil Kakodkar-Led Panel To Study Environmental, Infra Impact Of Data Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over health and environmental issues in the wake of Maharashtra's push to position the state as the leading data centre hub in the country, the government has constituted a committee chaired by former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar to study the impact.

The government issued a Government Resolution (GR) late Monday night for the establishment of a high-level committee. Chaired by former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar, the committee will comprehensively study the environmental, infrastructural, and socio-economic impacts of data centres across the state and recommend corrective and strategic policy measures.

The formation of the committee follows a calling attention motion raised by members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council under Rule 101 during the 2026 Monsoon Session. Lawmakers had voiced concerns regarding the massive demands data centres place on electricity, water, land, existing water resources, and core infrastructure, alongside potential issues such as temperature rises, noise pollution, environmental degradation, and effects on local citizens' daily lives. In response, the Minister for Industries, Uday Samant, had assured the legislature that a comprehensive committee of domain experts would be formed.

The newly formed committee brings together top administrative heads, industry leaders, and technical experts.

Headed by Dr Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, the members include Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Mantralaya; Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department; Principal Secretary, Industries, Energy and Labour Department; Principal Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department; Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC); Commissioner (Industries), Directorate of Industries; Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL); Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (MSETCL); Dr S. Venkat Mohan, Director, CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur; Prof M.V. Rane, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay; Prof Dr Shamita Kumar, Principal, Institute of Environment Education and Research, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune; Srinivasa P., Senior Vice President, Data Center Design, Yotta Data Services; Prasad Kalyanraman, Vice President, Infrastructure Services, Amazon Web Services; Prof Dr Shyam R. Asolekar, Managing Director, Preventive Environmental Management Techno-Legal Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai while Commissioner (Services), Directorate of Services will be Member Secretary.

The committee will invite relevant government officials and domain specialists as required for discussions.

The committee's mandate focuses on objective, scientific, and technical evaluation to shape sustainable operations, including conducting scientific assessments of data centre impacts on the environment, water, energy, air, noise, and local ecosystems, investigating and addressing public misconceptions surrounding data centers, studying domestic and international best practices to establish guidelines for energy-efficient, green, and sustainable data centers, recommending water conservation, water recycling, and alternative cooling technologies, formulating public awareness and communication frameworks for local villagers, local self-government bodies, and public representatives.

Further, the committee is tasked with recommending a standardised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for data centres in the state alongside cross-departmental administrative improvements and proposing measures to enhance local employment, skill development, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The committee is mandated to submit its final report to the state government within three months from the date of the government resolution. Administrative, technical, and financial assistance will be provided by MIDC, the Directorate of Services, and the Directorate of Industries.