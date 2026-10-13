AAPL Stock Ticks Higher: Bofa Flags Shorter Iphone 18 Pro Wait Time As Duo Pre-Order Shipments Loom



BofA maintained its Buy rating and $370 price target on Apple shares.

Apple shares are near a record high, although the retail sentiment on Stocktwits is 'bearish.' Apple is set to hold its“Welcome Home” product event on Tuesday, where it is expected to unveil a new smart-home hub with a touchscreen.

Apple (AAPL) stock rose 1.3% on Monday and inched higher overnight after Bank of America said iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max delivery times were shorter than last year at the same point in the pre-order cycle, raising questions about demand for the company's latest premium smartphones.

The investment bank maintained its 'Buy' rating and $370 price target on AAPL, even as investors weigh the reception of the latest iPhone lineup against higher prices and a staggered product launch.

BofA tracked Apple's website and carrier websites for the information. The firm noted that Apple's supply chain was ramping up production for the Pro Max and the iPhone Duo, but cautioned that the company was entering a period of tougher year-over-year comparisons.

iPhone Duo Pre-Orders In Focus

Investor attention is now likely to shift toward pre-orders for the iPhone Duo later this week, BofA said, describing the launch as an important indicator of demand for premium devices.

Apple opened pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on Sept. 12, with sales beginning Sept. 18. Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone Duo on Oct. 16, with retail availability starting Oct. 23.

Reports of production adjustments have also added to investor concerns. Nikkei reported last week that Apple had asked suppliers to reduce component production for the new Pro models, a move attributed to weaker-than-expected demand.

Apple Stock Near Record Highs

Apple shares have climbed sharply in recent months, hitting an all-time closing high of $345.34 on Sept. 22. The stock closed at $340.97 on Monday, up 1.3%, bringing its market capitalization close to $5 trillion.

The rally has raised expectations for Apple's upcoming product cycle, making early demand indicators particularly important for investors.

Apple is set to hold its“Welcome Home” product event on Tuesday, where it is expected to unveil a new smart-home hub with a touchscreen, a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K.

The devices are expected to feature improved connectivity and deeper integration with Siri's AI capabilities.

Retail View On AAPL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL remained 'bearish' for a second day.“$AAPL Don't panic sell. We just went in a little bit too early and didn't allow things to cool off first. Be patient and wait for it,” a trader said.

AAPL stock is up 25.8% year to date as of the last close.

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