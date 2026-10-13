CJP Activists Detained For Protesting At Jantar Mantar, Vow To Return

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das and several others were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after they entered Jantar Mantar to stage a demonstration, asserting that the site remains a legitimate venue for democratic protest.

'Jantar Mantar Has Been Breached'

In a video shared from inside a police bus while being taken away, Das questioned the authority of the Home Ministry to de-notify the protest site. "Hello friends! Jantar Mantar has been breached. This is Jantar Mantar. We were inside, and now they are detaining us and taking us away. Who is the Home Ministry to take away our Jantar Mantar? Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site, and we will get the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar from Jantar Mantar," Das asserted.

Criticizing the systematic removal of protest spaces in the national capital, Das argued that the government was actively stifling dissent without public consultation. "Were people consulted when Jantar Mantar was de-notified? No one was consulted. This oppressive government just removed Jantar Mantar. First, they took away India Gate, then they took away Boat House, and now they have taken away Jantar Mantar. There is not a single protest site left in the New Delhi district. Democracy cannot function like this," he asserted.

Declaring that the 'Delhi Chalo' movement would persist, the activist warned that the crackdown would only serve to increase public participation in the future. " Friends, everyone will have to come to Jantar Mantar. The 'Delhi Chalo' (Let's go to Delhi) slogan is still ours. This protest will happen, it will be a peaceful protest, and it will happen at Jantar Mantar. The resignation of Gyanesh Kumar will happen at Jantar Mantar only. Today, 10 people have come, but 1,000 will come tomorrow. Alright guys, see you on the other side," he added.

'This Is Just The Trailer'

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also shared a defiant video message from the bus, declaring that the entry of protesters into Jantar Mantar was merely the "trailer" of a much larger movement to come. "My friends, Jantar Mantar has been breached. We have broken into their fort. And what we have done today is just the trailer. 10 people came today, tomorrow 1,000 will enter, and the day after, 10,000 people will enter. Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. And we will take his resignation at Jantar Mantar only, uproot whatever you can uproot," he remarked.

He further asserted, "We have failed everyone, everyone has failed. Jantar Mantar is ours, we have failed the whole system. You won't be able to stop us, Modi ji. We cockroaches will leave Delhi only after taking Gyanesh Kumar with us."

Concluding his message with a vow to reclaim the protest site, Ranka stated, "Jantar Mantar was never stopped by anyone's father, and it won't be stopped."

Activists Detained After Early Morning Protest

Delhi Police on Tuesday again detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. AshutoshRanka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar." The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (ANI)

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