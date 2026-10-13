Best Chinese Dramas On Netflix: 7 Must-Watch Shows For Indian Viewers

Whether you're looking for a light love series or a fantasy drama with elaborate costumes and larger-than-life characters, here are seven shows to watch.

Chinese dramas, sometimes called C-dramas, are worth watching if you like dramatic love stories, college romances, fantasy realms, and intricate period dramas. Netflix's Mandarin-language repertoire spans all genres, making it an excellent place to discover stories beyond Korean dramas and mainstream Indian OTT programs.

Whether you're looking for a light love series or a fantasy drama with elaborate costumes and larger-than-life characters, here are seven shows to watch.

If you appreciate slow-burning romance, Hidden Love is an excellent place to start. The series follows Sang Zhi, who develops feelings for her brother's friend, Duan Jiaxu. As their lives evolve, their relationship blossoms into a touching love story about affection, timing, and emotional maturity.

This teenage romance suits readers who enjoy school friendships, naive crushes, and coming-of-age stories. It revolves around cheery Su Zaizai and her quiet schoolmate Zhang Lurang, whose friendship blossoms via ordinary events and shared experiences.

Set against a winter landscape, this story combines romance and competitive billiards. The tale follows two characters as their love grows alongside their goals, making it an excellent pick for individuals who enjoy modern romance with a career-focused plot.

This series is set in the competitive gaming industry and includes esports, cooperation, and romance. It's worth adding to your reading list if you like stories about ambitious young professionals balancing relationships while pursuing achievement.

This romantic comedy depicts two young individuals who meet through an unusual living arrangement. Its daily comedy, uncomfortable situations, and developing romance make it an ideal pick for a casual binge-watch.

For viewers who prefer magical worlds to modern settings, this fantasy romance has supernatural battles, eye-catching costumes, and a friendship between characters on opposite sides. Expect a more dramatic narrative with fantastical themes.

The Untamed, which blends mystery, martial arts, fantasy, and friendship, is an excellent choice for viewers looking for something beyond a traditional love narrative. Its intricate narrative and vividly crafted setting reward viewers willing to stick with a longer series.