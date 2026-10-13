UNH Stock Rises Overnight Ahead Of Earnings: Analyst Outlines 'Short Premium' Play To Cut January Call Cost By Nearly 60%
|Leg
|Trade
|Premium Per Share
|1
|Buy January 2027 $400 Call
|Pay $18.20
|2
|Sell November $420 Call
|Collect $5.80
|3
|Sell November $340 Put
|Collect $4.80
|Net Upfront Debit
|$7.60
The trade buys a January 2027 $400 call for $18.20 per share, then sells a November $420 call for $5.80 and a November $340 put for $4.80. The resulting net cost is $7.60 per share, or $760 per contract, reducing the call's upfront cost by about 58%.
What Could Go Wrong If UNH Moves Sharply?
If UnitedHealth finishes November between $340 and $420: The short options would expire worthless. The January call's breakeven would be $407.60 at expiration.
If UNH stock falls below $340: The short put could require the seller to buy shares at that price, for an effective cost of about $347.60 per share after the trade's net debit.
Khouw said UnitedHealth had been essentially flat over five years and traded 12% to 13% below the midpoint of its two-year high-low range. At about 17 times forward earnings, he said, the stock was not priced for a recovery. He sees the company's 13% to 16% earnings-growth target as achievable, though rising healthcare costs is a headwind.
Khouw also pointed to enrollment trends. Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollment appears poised to decline, he said, although the segment is smaller than Medicare and commercial coverage. Commercial fee-based enrollment grew about 2.9% from 2024 to 2025, while total Medicare enrollment rose 4.5%. Commercial growth exceeded U.S. workforce growth of about 1.4%.
UNH Q3 Earnings Preview
Koyfin's estimates for the upcoming quarter compare with the last reported quarter. They show revenue of $111.49 billion, down 0.5% sequentially. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is estimated at $6.47 billion, down 28%, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is forecast at $5.44 billion, down 32%. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are projected to fall 36.81%.
Fiscal's year-over-year estimates show revenue of $112.4 billion, compared with $113.2 billion a year earlier. It forecasts EBITDA of $6.45 billion, up from $5.25 billion, and earnings per share of $3.06, compared with $2.92.
Medicare Advantage Ratings: Wall Street Weighs UNH Against Peers
TD Cowen lowered its price target on UNH to $402 from $430, implying a 6% upside, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm expects preliminary commentary on 2027 earnings-per-share expectations with the report.
Meanwhile, Piper Sandler said 66.8% of UnitedHealth members were enrolled in plans rated four stars or higher, based on September 2026 enrollment data, and called the company's resilience“impressive” and underappreciated. Oppenheimer noted that the share of members in four-star-or-higher plans fell 15% at UnitedHealth for 2027, versus 10% at Elevance Health, 15% at CVS Health and 9% at Centene. Humana moved in the opposite direction, with 95% of its members in four-star-or-higher plans, up from 42% a year earlier.
How Do Retail Traders Feel About UNH?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for UNH jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' levels a day ago amid a 1,680% surge in 24-hour message volumes.UNH sentiment and message volume as of October 13 | Source: Stocktwits
One user said,“$UNH beat and raise. 500 incoming”View this Stocktwits post
Another user said,“$UNH be cool to beat huge and raise. Shorts have to chase to 435.00 plus this week.”View this Stocktwits post
UNH stock has risen 17% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment